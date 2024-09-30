The Balmoral Hotel’s grand ballroom was bathed in glamour and sophistication as the Marketing Edge Awards 2024 unfolded, casting a spell of excitement and anticipation over a distinguished gathering of Nigeria’s marketing, advertising and public relations elites.

The enchanting evening featuring exciting and cheerful faces of the crème de la crème of the society and captains of industries who converged for the great event radiated poise and elegance in a thrilling ambience.

The atmosphere was aglow with expectations of a rewarding nite as industry leaders, professionals, and brands came together to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovative excellence beyond borders put together by Marketing Edge Magazine, the iconic brand journalism publication.

The room was transformed into a vibrant showcase of Nigeria’s top brands, with colorful decorations and captivating products displays at heavily branded exhibition points. This created an aura of attraction to an evening that looks like a festival of brands and ideas.

Each table was a masterpiece of branding, with carefully crafted displays that reflected the creativity, innovativeness and the flair with which the industry is noted and reputed.

Brands such as Indomie Noodles, Golden Penny products, Dangote Salt, Supreme Ice Cream, Wema Bank, AXA Mansa, Gino products, and several other leading brands brought the evening to life with their stunning visuals, interactive exhibitions, and engaging products samplings and brands activations in style.

Their presence not only added beauty and grandeur to the captivating venue but also inspired the audience’s mood, sparking conversations and connections throughout the night.

The evening’s majestic ambiance was complemented by the stunning décor, a symphony of colors and lights that reflected the creativity and flair of Nigeria’s marketing industry. The stage was set for an unforgettable night of recognition, inspiration, and celebration.

John Ajayi, Publisher and CEO of Marketing Edge, welcomed guests, his words echoing the evening’s theme: “Celebrating Excellence Beyond Borders.”

Mr Ajayi highlighted the evening’s significance, lauding the exceptional efforts of brands and personalities who continue to drive national growth and development. He went on to emphasize the importance of awards ceremonies in recognising hard work and dedication, noting that such events serve as a powerful reminder of the rewards of perseverance.

“Tonight, we come together to honor the achievements of the most successful brands and individuals who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also contributed immensely to the growth of the economy. These remarkable achievements inspire others to strive for excellence. Awards ceremonies like these celebrate the success of others and inspire those in attendance to continue aiming for greatness.”

Reflecting on the evolution of the awards, Mr Ajayi noted that since its inception in 2013, the EDGE Awards has grown to be a significant industry event, fostering engagement and knowledge-sharing within Nigeria’s integrated marketing communications (IMC) ecosystem. He added that the awards now span industries beyond marketing and advertising, recognising excellence in sectors such as Oil and Gas, ICT, Insurance, Health Care, and more.

“The decision to rename the event from the National Marketing Stakeholders Summit and Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards to Edge Awards reflects the competitive advantage brands must maintain in the fast-paced global market. The Edge Awards symbolises the need for brands, agencies, and professionals to stay ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

Advertising legend, Sir Steve Omojafor, former Chairman of Zenith Bank and co-founder of the renowned Rosabel Advertising Agency and Chairman of the occasion, praised Marketing Edge’s unwavering commitment to promoting marketing excellence. He commended the unwavering spirit of the CEO and his indomitable team in ensuring that the industry gets updated timely news and information that is trustworthy, timely, trendy and meets audience desired needs.

Renowned comedian and master of ceremony, Gbenga Adeyinka, took the stage, expertly weaving the evening’s narrative with quick wit and rib-cracking jokes. His trademark charm and effortless humor kept the audience in spell- bound attention, cheer and merry.

A mesmerizing dance performance captivated the audience, with performers’ graceful movements and vibrant costumes adding to the evening’s enchantment.

The awards ceremony recognised outstanding achievements across diverse categories and these include:

– Marketing Professional of the Year

– Brand Manager of the Year

– Advertising Agency of the Year

– Digital Marketing Agency of the Year

– Marketing Personality of the Year

– Lifetime Achievement

– Outstanding Brand of the Year and of the Decade

– Innovative Marketing Campaign

– Sustainability Marketing Initiative

– Public Relations Agency of the Year

– Media Agency of the Year

– Outdoor Advertising Agency of the Year Agency of the Year amongst others.

A sea of beautiful faces radiated warmth and enthusiasm, their soul-soothing smiles illuminating the room. The evening’s atmosphere was alive with reminiscences of past victories and anticipation of new ones.

With the emergence of several winners, table-hopping, laughter, and congratulatory handshakes filled the air.

The Marketing Edge Awards 2024 was a resounding success, a testament to the industry’s resilience, creativity, and dedication to excellence.

The remarkable event came to a close with a more inspired and motivated audience who look forward to next year’s celebration amidst more fulfillment

