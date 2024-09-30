Where can I bet for football? The reliable bookmaker 1xBet offers the best odds for the hottest matches! Place winning bets via the link, and don’t forget about responsible gaming!

Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain, 1 October

These teams will play each other in the Champions League for the first time since 2016 when both struggles ended in draws – 1-1 in Paris and 2-2 in London. In the games against Girona (1-0) and Reims (1-1), PSG cast doubt on their ability to be effective in attack without Kylian Mbappe. Arsenal’s reliable defense can reduce Luis Enrique’s ideas to zero, who has again been accused of wanting to control the ball for the sake of a process that does not always bring results. However, the London fans will demand attacking football from Mikel Arteta in the home match even without injured Martin Ødegaard, which could create new opportunities for the opponent’s fast forwards.

Odds: W1 – 1.864, Х – 4.035, W2 – 4.325

Bayer v Milan, 1 October

After a poor start, Paulo Fonseca restored confidence with a win in the derby against Inter. Matteo Gabbia can be a key player in the defense, which collapsed before the eyes of the whole world in the Champions League first round against Liverpool (1-3). At the same time, Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata showed excellent interaction as a forward duo. Also, the match calendar can play on Milan’s side again. If Inter had a game against Manchester City before the derby, Bayer would have a super struggle with Bayern on the eve of the Champions League second round. The Bundesliga champion started by defeating Feyenoord (4-0), but the squad is not showing its best in defense and has conceded an average of more than 1 goal per game this season.

Odds: W1 – 1.677, Х – 4.525, W2 – 5.04

Aston Villa v Bayern, 2 October

These teams have played each other only once in European competitions. It was the 1982 European Cup final, which Aston Villa sensationally won 1-0! Experienced tactician Unai Emery can lead the Birmingham squad to a new victory, as 2 years ago, the Spanish specialist knocked out Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinals with Villarreal. Vincent Kompany has successfully started his career in Munich, but only now will the Belgian coach face his first serious tests against Bayer and Aston Villa. Winning these struggles will be much more complicated than mocking Dinamo Zagreb (9-2).

Odds: W1 – 4.32, Х – 4.32, W2 – 1.81

RB Leipzig v Juventus, 2 October

Thiago Motta has built a very reliable defense in Juventus, and RB Leipzig’s style may prove convenient for counter attacks by the team fromTurin. The German Red Bulls have never beaten Italian squads on their home pitch in European competitions. They understand that it will be hard to win and rehabilitate from the defeat in the Champions League first round against Atletico (1-2). RB Leipzig’s attack has shone only occasionally this season, as they constantly have serious problems with opponents who defend with large forces.

Odds: W1 – 2.244, Х – 3.705, W2 – 3.335

