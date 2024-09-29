The Kaduna State government has in the last 17 months of the administration of Governor Uba Sani amicably resolved 347 cases of farmland and plot revocation disputes. In the process, 203 alternative plots were provided to claimants.

The Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Bashir Garba Ibrahim disclosed this in a statement issued at the weekend.

Mr Ibrahim said, as a way of preventing future dispute in government land layouts, the Governor Sani-led administration has introduced a new framework for the integration of existing settlements in the creation of new layouts.

He revealed that Mr Sani has approved a reduction in penalties and regularization charges to facilitate land ownership amid economic challenges. This includes a 15% discount on ground rent and use charges for early payment, installment payment options for customers with high debt, and a 20% discount on advance payment for five years.

Mr Ibrahim further disclosed that the state government is also digitalizing and upgrading KADGIS activities to expedite the processing of titles, aiming to produce 200 certificates of occupancy every week.

He said the governor has allocated plots of land to law enforcement officers, government workers, political appointees and party executives, as a recognition of their hard work.

The allocations include compensations for long-awaited plots and selections from direct allocation applicants from 2020 to 2024, amounting to a total of 5,453 plots across various locations.

The KADGIS director-general also disclosed that new layouts were being created in different locations to provide opportunities for land acquisition and development, with the regularization of 25 urban areas.

He further assured clients of improved services, including various payment options, which will be accessible from anywhere in the world and also enhanced security of public documents. He said that currently, there are 24,000 signed certificates of occupancy (CofOs) ready for collection.

Mr Ibrahim called for the support of less privileged individuals in the payment of certificate of occupancy fees, particularly for systematic land registration exercise from old settlements with customary titles.

