As students and parents prepare for the new school year, Xiaomi Nigeria is thrilled to announce an exciting Back-to-School Promotion tailored to help you stay productive and connected with the latest technology. This limited-time offer is available at leading retailers, including Jumia, Slot, 3C HUB, Pointek, Finet, Raya, Royaline, Callusmiller, Finebrother, and Callusmiller stores.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

1. Buy a Redmi Pad Pro/Redmi Pad Pro 5G – Get Free Redmi Buds 6 Play

Looking for the perfect tablet to help you manage your academic workload, attend online classes, or simply stay entertained during study breaks? Purchase a Redmi Pad Pro or Redmi Pad Pro 5G, and Xiaomi will throw in a Redmi Buds 6 Play for free if you buy it at Jumia, Slot, 3C HUB, Pointek, Finet, Raya, Royaline, Callusmiller, Finebrother, and Callusmiller stores!

With the Redmi Pad Pro’s impressive performance, stunning display, and long-lasting battery life, paired with the crisp audio and hands-free experience of the Redmi Buds 6 Series, you’ll have all the tools you need for both learning and leisure.

2. Amazing Discounts on Redmi Pad SE & Redmi Pad SE 8.7 & Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G

The Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G version are ideal for students seeking a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing functionality. Right now, you can enjoy up to ₦7,000 off your purchase of these devices. If you’re in need of premium sound, bundle your Redmi Pad SE & Redmi Pad SE 8.7 & Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G with any Redmi Buds 6 series, and your discount skyrockets to ₦15,000.

This unbeatable combination ensures you stay focused during your classes with seamless multitasking, and the Redmi Buds 6 delivers superior sound quality for your music and calls.

3. Where to Buy

You can grab these awesome deals from the following trusted stores:

 JUMIA

 SLOT

 3C HUB

 POINTEK

 Finet

 RAYA

 Royaline

 Callusmiller

 Finebrother

 I-Cell Exclusive

 J J PHONES

 A.A AJABA

 MAKATA

 etc…

4. Why Choose Xiaomi for Back-to-School?

Xiaomi continues to blend innovation and affordability, making it the perfect companion for students of all levels. Whether you’re pursuing academic excellence, staying connected with friends, or enjoying your downtime, Xiaomi’s devices are designed to support you every step of the way.

Don’t miss out on this Back-to-School promotion! Stock is limited, so head to any of the listed stores and take advantage of these incredible offers while they last. Get equipped with Xiaomi’s cutting-edge technology and make this school year your best yet!

