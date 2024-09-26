Xiaomi is proud to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 14T Series, designed for photography enthusiasts pursuing top-tier imaging capabilities. Reimagining smartphone photography with a focus on exceptional night-time shooting, Xiaomi 14T Series is complemented by powerful AI features. With advanced AI-enhanced imaging technology, users can enjoy clear, vibrant shots at night or during the day. Combining sleek design, powerful MediaTek processors, and stunning AMOLED displays, Xiaomi 14T Series offers seamless integration of AI functionality for multiple use cases, delivering an unparalleled experience for those seeking the best from their devices.

Alongside the launch of its latest smartphone series, Xiaomi is introducing the highly stylish and durable Xiaomi MIX Flip to the global market. Powered by the latest Xiaomi HyperOS, it delivers a seamless user experience across both its inner and outer displays. With professional-grade Leica imaging and flagship-level performance, Xiaomi MIX Flip matches the standards of non-foldable phones, offering exceptional functionality in a compact form.

Redefining night photography with next-generation Leica optics

Xiaomi 14T Series delivers an exceptional photography experience for any user. With exceptional low-light capabilities, Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro capture breathtaking night scenes and vibrant cityscapes with extraordinary clarity.

Powered by Xiaomi AISP, the AI LM computational photography platform, based on FusionLM, Xiaomi 14T Series enhances dynamic range and reduces noise for extraordinary detail and vibrant colors even in challenging lighting. Leveraging vast raw data from FusionLM, this series supports UltraHDR format, enhancing the HDR experience. Additionally, PortraitLM within the AISP platform enhances the Master Portrait mode, which covers a focal range of 23mm to 75mm, ensuring layered, detailed portrait photos with enhanced depth, clarity, and a natural bokeh effect.

Xiaomi 14T Pro has a versatile triple camera system spanning five focal lengths—from 15mm to 120mm. This offers additional flexibility to cover various shooting conditions. Its 50MP main camera features a large ƒ/1.6 aperture and latest Leica Summilux optical lens, paired with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor. With a 1/1.31″ sensor size, Dual Native ISO Fusion Max, and a 13.57EV high dynamic range, this advanced setup captures up to 32% more light than its predecessor,10 ensuring vibrant and detailed imagery. The device also includes a 7P aspherical high-transmittance lens to capture more light and support high dynamic range shooting.

Xiaomi 14T features an advanced Sony’s IMX906 image sensor and a versatile triple camera system featuring three lenses with four focal lengths ranging from 15mm to 100mm. Its 50MP main camera, with a large ƒ/1.7 aperture and latest Leica Summilux optical lens, delivers vibrant colors and exceptional detail even in low light. The 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 15mm equivalent focal length also ensures crisp and detailed landscape shots.

Beyond impressive photographic capabilities, Xiaomi 14T Series also excels in videography, making it effortless to capture cinematic videos. Movie mode defaults to a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and supports Cinematic Blur and Rack Focus switching for a cinematic feel, while Director mode introduces a professional cinematography interface with advanced parameter controls.15 Meanwhile, MasterCinema records HDR videos in the 10-bit Rec. 2020 format and offers up to 4K recording at 30fps, capturing more detail in light and shadow, presenting users with a dynamic range that closely resembles human vision.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Harnessing advanced AI for everyday convenience

Xiaomi 14T Series brings a new level of productivity and creativity with advanced AI capabilities across search, voice, text, image, and video, enhancing everyday tasks and with improving convenience.⁴ Harnessing the power of both on-device and cloud-based computing,Xiaomi 14T Series AI-capabilities empower users to enhance their productivity, travel smarter, and effortlessly create content.

Taking collaboration with Google to new heights, Xiaomi 14T Series introduces Circle to Search with Google,³ becoming one of the first Xiaomi devices to offer this innovative feature. Users can instantly search anything they see on their phone without needing to switch apps. Additionally, Xiaomi 14T Series comes with the Google Gemini app.² Chat with Gemini to get help writing, learning, planning, and more.11

For enhanced productivity, AI Interpreter overcomes language barrier to improve communication during meetings and calls.19AI Notes and AI Recorder enhance efficiency with speech-to-text transcription, accurate speaker recognition, and quick summaries, while real-time translations ensure smooth multilingual interactions.19

On the creativity side, AI Image Editing intelligently expands images to elevate visual storytelling, while AI Eraser Pro removes unwanted elements for flawless photos.20 AI Film makes creating cinematic short videos a breeze,19 and AI Portrait generates personalized avatars, empowering users to showcase their unique style effortlessly.

Xiaomi 14T Series is committed to continuously enhancing the software experience, leading to over 600 software improvements since January 2024, which have resulted in a 9.8% increase in system speed.7 Improvements include improved multi-language optimization, feature synchronization with Android, and reduced entryways and app redundancy, resulting in a cleaner, more seamless, and more responsive experience. Xiaomi 14T Series also introduces three innovative features—call synchronization, app handoff, and playback transfer—that ensure seamless connectivity and effortless transitions between devices, significantly boosting productivity and convenience. Furthermore, the Link to Windows feature offers users an integrated PC computing environment, bridging the gap between mobile and desktop experiences.

Users of Xiaomi 14T Series can enjoy 100 GB of Google One cloud storage for 6 months and 3 months of YouTube Premium with ad-free access to YouTube and YouTube Music.17 In selected markets, users can also enjoy 4 months of ad-free music streaming with Spotify Premium at no additional cost.18

Immersive visuals and ultra-smooth interactions

Xiaomi 14T Series boasts a remarkable 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes Display, offering stunning 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220) with a pixel density of 446 ppi. This advanced display delivers vibrant visuals and smooth interactions, enhanced by impressive 12-bit color depth. With a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz,¹ users can enjoy ultra-smooth scrolling and responsive touch, ensuring fluid animations and seamless transitions for an elevated user experience. Offering DCI-P3 color coverage and peak brightness of 4000 nits,10 the display provides immersive visuals both indoor and outdoor, making every interaction more engaging and enjoyable. The next-generation AI display intelligently adjusts color temperature and brightness based on usage scenarios and time of day, ensuring optimal eye comfort.

Xiaomi 14T Series delivers exceptional audio quality with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and stereo speakers for immersive sound. Featuring Dolby Atmos® technology, users can experience rich, three-dimensional audio, elevating their enjoyment of movies, music, and games.

Performance redefined with seamless speed and efficiency

Xiaomi 14T Series delivers exceptional performance with cutting-edge processors and advanced cooling systems, elevating daily tasks with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

Xiaomi 14T Pro redefines performance with the next-level flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, delivering a remarkable 37% boost in multi-core CPU performance.16 Paired with the advanced Immortalis-G720 GPU, which offers a 44% improvement in graphics performance,16this powerful combination excels in AI applications and gaming, providing a seamless and superior experience. Enhanced by the Xiaomi Surge T1 Tuner for stable connectivity and improved cellular performance, and Xiaomi 3D IceLoop system for effective heat management, Xiaomi 14T Pro ensures peak performance without overheating, making it the ultimate choice for mobile gamers and power users.

Xiaomi 14T, powered by the new AI processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, offers a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 60% improvement in GPU performance,⁵ making multitasking smoother and more efficient while extending battery life with improved power efficiency.

Xiaomi 14T Series features powerful batteries and fast charging capabilities, ensuring rapid charging and reliable use. Xiaomi 14T Pro stands out as the first in Xiaomi T Series to introduce wireless charging, providing 50W wireless charging capability in addition to its 5000mAh battery. Additionally, 120W HyperCharge⁷ allows a full charge in just 19 minutes.¹º Meanwhile, Xiaomi 14T is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery and 67W HyperCharge⁶ for fast wired charging.

Powerful performance meets stylish sophistication

Xiaomi 14T Series seamlessly blends performance with elegant design, featuring a sleek metallic deco design and an ultra-narrow 1.7mm bezel that enhances the immersion of the display experience. Both devices boast an IP68 rating,⁹ ensuring water and dust resistance for durability and peace of mind. Xiaomi 14T Pro features a refined metallic frame that adds a touch of sophistication and offers up to 116% greater resilience¹º against bending and damage compared to the previous generation. The 3D curved back enhances comfort and grip, while the metallic deco adds a touch of luxury. Xiaomi 14T Pro has three color options: Titan Gray, Titan Blue, and Titan Black,⁸. Xiaomi 14T is available in Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green.⁸ The Lemon Green variant is crafted from bio-based PU material with a four-layer structure, incorporating 50% bio-based materials, including lemon fiber and 100% recycled PET, making it an eco-friendly choice.¹º

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

