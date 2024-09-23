These enhancements are more than just technical upgrades—they are designed to have a real, positive impact on your day-to-day operations.

In today’s dynamic business world, elite players know that the need for more ease, speed, and security drives innovation. Having efficient and reliable online banking tools is not just a convenience – it is a necessity. At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we understand the evolving challenges faced by our business customers, and this is one of the reasons that we are excited to announce a significant innovative upgrade to our Enterprise Online platform.

Why the Upgrade?

We have been listening. Several of our valued business customers expressed their desire for more unique features to expand the sphere of online banking after doing business on Enterprise 2.0. We took this feedback seriously and set out to not only address the stated, needs but to create a truly superior online banking experience for businesses.

Introducing Enterprise Online 3.0: Your new business banking ally

Here’s what you can look forward to:

1. Faster, smoother transactions: We have optimised our systems to improve processing times for both single and bulk transfers.

2. Enhanced security, greater control: You can take charge of your account security by setting and modifying your secret word for password self-resets.

3. Flexible authentication: Choose between One-Time-Password(OTP) or hardware token authentication based on your preference and security needs.

4. Stay informed: Receive notifications upon login and email alerts for pending transactions requiring approval.

5. Streamlined bulk operations: Our updated bulk upload feature makes managing large-scale transactions more effortless than ever.

6. User-Friendly interface: Navigate your banking tasks easily, thanks to our improved, intuitive design.

The impact on your business

These enhancements are more than just technical upgrades—they are designed to have a real, positive impact on your day-to-day operations. Now you can:

– Save time: With faster processing and self-service options. Spend less time on banking and more time growing your business.

– Enjoy enhanced security: Including new features help protect your accounts and give you greater control over access.

– Experience improved efficiency: From bulk uploads to streamlined approvals, every feature is optimised to make your banking tasks more efficient.

Join the evolution

The business banking landscape is constantly evolving, and at Stanbic IBTC Bank, we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. Enterprise Online 3.0 is our latest step in ensuring our business customers can access the best tools and technology.

We invite all our business customers to experience the power of Enterprise Online 3.0. Whether you have used our online platforms for a long time or are considering making the switch, now is the perfect time to discover how Enterprise Online 3.0 can transform your business banking experience.

Ready to get started? Visit our website https://www.stanbicibtcbank.com/nigeriabank/business/products-and-services/ways-to-bank/Enterprise-Online to learn about upgrading to EOL 3.0. Welcome to the future of business banking with Stanbic IBTC Bank.

