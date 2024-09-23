In a bold and decisive step that highlights its unwavering commitment to championing innovation and excellence beyond borders and across industries and public sector governance, Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading marketing and advertising publication, which also covers the entire Nigerian economic and corporate ecosystem, has rebranded its prestigious annual award as the Edge Awards.

Not only that, the authoritative media platform, with a special focus and commitment to the entire Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications sector, has also patented and registered the Edge Awards as a corporate entity with unrivaled brand equity at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

This rebranding is expected to bring a fresh identity, wider coverage, and enhanced respectability to the signature award. The award which has been in existence for over a decade and is widely regarded as one of the most coveted honors in the Nigerian Integrated Marketing and Communications space.

The rebranded Edge Award, which marks a new chapter in Marketing Edge’s creative corporate journey in its 21 years of market leadership, remains a benchmark for celebrating excellence beyond borders.

Over the years, the company has celebrated and inspired the best in the industry while serving as a catalyst in the dynamic and evolving nature of today’s business and the various dynamics shaping the global economy and fast-paced world.

This transformation from the Marketing Edge Award to the Edge Award is more than just a name change. It marks a significant shift in focus and scope of the annual event as well as represents a calculated effort to celebrate brands, agencies, and individuals who exemplify excellence through groundbreaking ideas, impactful campaigns, and strategic vision.

Moreover, the rebranding effort reflects the magazine’s well-known resilience, doggedness, and avant-garde innovation in the face of all odds.

Speaking on this development, Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, Chief John Ajayi, noted: “For over a decade, Marketing Edge has been at the forefront of celebrating marketing excellence in Nigeria. This year’s edition, slated for the 28th of September 2024, is carefully designed to encapsulate the future of the industry, emerging trends, and the creative genius that drives the sector. It also extends coverage to other areas of economic life as a business magazine of repute and renowned pedigree.”

According to the publisher, “the renaming to Edge Awards, with a customized plaque symbolizing victory and success, perfectly aligns with the modern marketing landscape, where brands, agencies, and personalities need to stay ahead of the curve to remain relevant.”

The CEO further noted that the term “Edge” is symbolic, representing the competitive advantage and innovative edge that brands, corporate players, gladiators, and marketers must possess in today’s rapidly changing environment.

“The Edge Award reflects Marketing Edge’s broader mission and vision, which is to provide a platform that honors and inspires players who have made their mark not only in the marketing and advertising community but also in politics, entertainment, and other fields.”

“By expanding the award categories to encompass diverse sectors such as Oil and Gas, ICT, Insurance, Air Transport, Politics, Road Transport, Construction, Real Estate, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and more, the Edge Award aims to recognize and celebrate excellence across a broad range of industries.”

The decision to rebrand this signature award comes at a time when the marketing industry is undergoing rapid transformation, both locally and globally. The Edge Award will therefore serve as a beacon of possibilities in the industry, recognising creative efforts that truly push beyond boundaries.

As brands, agencies, and personalities navigate the complexities of the Nigerian market and society, balancing traditional values with cutting-edge technology, the Edge Award will continue to offer a prestigious platform to celebrate those who successfully merge innovation with strategic, tactical, and insight-driven initiatives.

This latest move will not only reposition the award in the eyes of industry stakeholders but also emphasize Marketing Edge’s role as a thought leader in the integrated marketing communications space.

It will also continue to serve as a guiding light for brands seeking to stay competitive and relevant in a marketplace that thrives on innovation and excellence.

While the marketing and advertising landscape continues to evolve, the Edge Award will remain at the forefront, recognizing those who dare to lead with bold ideas, creative strategies, and groundbreaking initiatives.

“We are poised for internal creative disruption of our business, as the only way to predict our future is to create it,” the publisher noted.

