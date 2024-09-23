People — well, fans of other teams — keep waiting for Manchester City to take their foot off the pedal. After all, they’ve been dominant recently, collecting more trophies in the space of a few years than most clubs have won in their entire histories.

And this year is shaping up to be more of the same. The team have gotten off to a flying start, and there has been no indication that they’re any less motivated to pick up silverware than in the past. If anything, the opposite seems to be the case. The team know that they’re on course to go down as one of the greatest sides in history and are doing everything they can to cement their legacy.

In this post, we’re going to take a closer look at Manchester City’s prospects for this year, outlining how likely it is that they’ll win the four major trophies they’re in contention for.

Premier League: Favourites

Can a team other than Manchester City win the Premier League? Of course. Will they? That’s a more difficult question to answer. The last team to out-point Guardiola’s team were Liverpool back in the 2019/20 season, and, realistically, no other team has really looked like winning the Premier League since then. Anyone who keeps up to date with football betting odds will know that bookmakers have made Manchester City clear favourites for the title, with Liverpool and Arsenal behind. Given that Liverpool have a new manager and Arsenal seem to lack the winning mentality, it’ll be a surprise if Manchester City don’t make it five titles in a row.

League Cup: A Good Chance

Manchester City haven’t dominated the League Cup in the same way they’ve dominated the Premier League in recent years, but they’ve still made a pretty good show of things. They haven’t won it since 2021, but prior to that they won four in a row, so they’re probably not too upset. Bookmakers have made Manchester City favourite to win the trophy this year, too. While the League Cup won’t be a priority for Guardiola, the size and depth of his squad mean it’s very much within his reach. Other teams may have to hope that Manchester City use the competition to give their younger players a runout.

Having only won it twice in the past seven years, Manchester City have possibly underperformed in the FA Cup in recent times. Of course, that’s only by their impossibly high standards. Most other clubs would be thrilled to win two FA Cups in the space of a decade. They were famously beaten by city rivals Manchester United last time around, and you have to imagine that Pep and his players will be eager to put things right this time. As with the League Cup, City’s squad depth means they’re in the best position to compete on all fronts, so don’t be surprised if they make it to the FA Cup final for the third season in a row.

Champions League: Looking Good

Everyone knows that Manchester City covet Champions League glory over all other trophies. They’d probably be happy to trade one of their recent Premier League titles for another European Cup. As with most years, Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League, the final of which will take place at the ground of Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola’s former employers. Still, they’ll have to overcome Real Madrid if they’re to come out victorious. The Spanish team don’t only know how to win the Champions League, but they now have Kylian Mbappe on the team to help them.

