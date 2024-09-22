The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the call for a declaration of state of emergency in the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as baseless, diversionary and disrespectful of the people of the state. In a statement issued on Sunday by Halliru Andi, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Zamfara State, the party dismissed the call as an effort of “the factional APC led by former Governor Matawalle and Sen Abdulaziz Yari for a state of emergency in Zamfara. The PDP spokesperson said the call was a clear indication that the opposition APC feels intimidated “by the developmental strides made under Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership”.

Spokesperson of the APC in the state, Yusuf Idris had earlier on Sunday issued a statement calling for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state to pave way for effective combat of banditry in the state. The party also accused the PDP- controlled state government of frustrating the efforts of the federal government in combating banditry in Zamfara. Here is the full text of PDP’s condemnation of the emergency rule call by the APC:

“The call for a state of emergency is unfounded and deeply disrespectful to the resilient people of Zamfara State. The APC conveniently overlooks the troubling legacy of former Governor Bello Matawalle, whose misguided approach to banditry involved cozying up to warlords. His administration’s failure to ensure security was characterised by a disturbing pattern of accommodation, including providing Hilux vehicles and substantial financial rewards to bandits, while allowing them unrestricted access to Government House. As a result, the citizens of Zamfara have experienced the dire consequences of this recklessness, with bandits attacking communities and finding refuge within the very corridors of power.

“The unfounded claims that Governor Dauda Lawal is sabotaging the fight against banditry in Zamfara State is a political move to undermine our ongoing efforts to address insecurity in the state. Governor Lawal is the first in our state’s history to prioritize security with genuine commitment, contrasting sharply with the previous APC administrations.

“Unlike the APC, which has politicized the serious issue of insecurity, the PDP’s administration is committed to the peace and stability of Zamfara State. The successes we’ve seen against banditry are a direct result of Governor Lawal’s steadfast approach, refusing to engage in reconciliation with criminals. This principled stance has set a clear and firm direction in our fight against banditry.

“The PDP administration led by Governor Dauda Lawal has taken significant steps, including the establishment of Community Protection Guards (CPG) and the creation of a Security Trust Fund to support conventional security forces. Just a few weeks ago, Governor Lawal distributed vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of our security agencies, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to this critical issue.

“The APC’s allegations are nothing more than desperate propaganda. At no point did former Governor Matawalle express a willingness to collaborate with Governor Lawal in addressing insecurity. Furthermore, Mr Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defense, has shown a lack of competence and empathy for the people of Zamfara. His secret negotiations with bandits, conducted without Governor Lawal’s knowledge, directly undermined the current administration’s firm stance against reconciliation with bandits. Following the failure of these negotiations, he falsely claimed that Governor Lawal approved 1.3 billion naira in one fabricated memo for reconciliation processes, a baseless assertion.

“We call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Bello Matawalle from his position as Minister of State for Defense. His lack of integrity and qualifications for this sensitive role is evident in his past actions, which have not only undermined the current fight against banditry but also jeopardized the safety of our citizens. It is imperative that the federal government investigate Matawalle’s actions, particularly his relationship with bandit leaders, which have been a clear impediment to effective governance.

“In conclusion, we urge the APC to focus on genuine issues affecting Zamfara rather than resorting to baseless accusations and distractions. Governor Dauda Lawal remains resolute in his commitment to transforming the state and will not be deterred by the opposition’s unfounded claims. The people of Zamfara deserve better, and this administration is dedicated to delivering on that promise.”

