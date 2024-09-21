As part of his administration’s relentless efforts to address security challenges confronting Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal has constituted a 38-member fund-raising organising committee for the State Security Trust Fund established by his government.

A statement by a spokesperson in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Suleman Ahmad Tudu, said the SSG, Abubakar Mohammed Nakwada made the announcement on Friday. The statement said the membership of the committee was drawn from a broad spectrum of distinguished individuals across the state.

The statement added the formation of the committee aligns with the strategic vision and proactive measures of the current administration to combat insecurity through fostering community engagement and creation of robust financial infrastructure that will support security initiatives in the state.

The committee has the following membership:

1. Sambo Garba —Chairman

2. Mouktar M Lugga —Member

3. Abdul-Aziz Abubakar Yari—Member

4. Ikra A Bilbis—Member

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

5. Sahabi Alhaji Yau—Member

6. Kabiru Amadu—Member

7. Bello Hassan Shinkafi —Member

8. Aminu Sani Jaji —Member

9. AbdulMalik Zubairu—Member

10. Muhammad Sani Ahmad—Member

11. Suleiman Abubakar Gummi—Member

12. Isah Mohammed Anka—Member

13. Bello Muhammad Mazawaje—Member

14. Kabiru Mika’ilu Dangulbi—Member

15. Abdul-aziz Sani —Member

16. Bala Muhammad Mairiga—Member

17. Muhammad Bello Auta—Member

18. Mannir Muazu Haidara—Member

19. Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi—Member

20. Ibrahim Modibbo—Member

21. Professor Lawal Bilbis—Member

22. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsafe—Member

23. Ibrahim Suleiman—Member

24. Shehu Aliyu, Executive Director, FBN —Member

25. Dr Lawal Hussein—Member

26. Abdulkadir Gummi, a retired brigadier-general Member

27. Emir of Anka—Member

28. Bala Mande, a retired colonel – Member

29. L B Mohammed, a retired brigadier-general – Member

30. Ambassador Bello Anka—Member

31. Mrs Lubuna Muhammad Gusau—Member

32. Faruku Sambo Gusau—Member

33. Abubakar Shehu—Member

34. Dr Jamilu Jibo Magyaki—Member

35. Hannatu Ali Akilu —Member

36. ALGON Chairman—Member

37. Representative of Zamfara Chamber of Commerce—Member

38. Dr Hamza Muhammad—Secretary

The Secretariat has the following members:

1. Yakubu Muhammad Tsafe

2. Muhammad Ibrahim Shehu

3. Sanusi Umar Karakkai

The committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of planning, coordinating, and executing a successful fundraising event scheduled for 2nd November, 2024.

The statement said Governor Lawal appealed to all well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, and stakeholders to support this noble cause, bearing in mind that every contribution, no matter how small, will contribute towards building a safer Zamfara State and stemming the tide of insecurity that threatens relative peace and prosperity in the state and indeed, the northwest geo-political zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

