As part of his administration’s relentless efforts to address security challenges confronting Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal has constituted a 38-member fund-raising organising committee for the State Security Trust Fund established by his government.
A statement by a spokesperson in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Suleman Ahmad Tudu, said the SSG, Abubakar Mohammed Nakwada made the announcement on Friday. The statement said the membership of the committee was drawn from a broad spectrum of distinguished individuals across the state.
The statement added the formation of the committee aligns with the strategic vision and proactive measures of the current administration to combat insecurity through fostering community engagement and creation of robust financial infrastructure that will support security initiatives in the state.
The committee has the following membership:
1. Sambo Garba —Chairman
|
2. Mouktar M Lugga —Member
3. Abdul-Aziz Abubakar Yari—Member
4. Ikra A Bilbis—Member
5. Sahabi Alhaji Yau—Member
6. Kabiru Amadu—Member
7. Bello Hassan Shinkafi —Member
8. Aminu Sani Jaji —Member
9. AbdulMalik Zubairu—Member
10. Muhammad Sani Ahmad—Member
11. Suleiman Abubakar Gummi—Member
12. Isah Mohammed Anka—Member
13. Bello Muhammad Mazawaje—Member
14. Kabiru Mika’ilu Dangulbi—Member
15. Abdul-aziz Sani —Member
16. Bala Muhammad Mairiga—Member
17. Muhammad Bello Auta—Member
18. Mannir Muazu Haidara—Member
19. Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi—Member
20. Ibrahim Modibbo—Member
21. Professor Lawal Bilbis—Member
22. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsafe—Member
23. Ibrahim Suleiman—Member
24. Shehu Aliyu, Executive Director, FBN —Member
25. Dr Lawal Hussein—Member
26. Abdulkadir Gummi, a retired brigadier-general Member
27. Emir of Anka—Member
28. Bala Mande, a retired colonel – Member
29. L B Mohammed, a retired brigadier-general – Member
30. Ambassador Bello Anka—Member
31. Mrs Lubuna Muhammad Gusau—Member
32. Faruku Sambo Gusau—Member
33. Abubakar Shehu—Member
34. Dr Jamilu Jibo Magyaki—Member
35. Hannatu Ali Akilu —Member
36. ALGON Chairman—Member
37. Representative of Zamfara Chamber of Commerce—Member
38. Dr Hamza Muhammad—Secretary
The Secretariat has the following members:
1. Yakubu Muhammad Tsafe
2. Muhammad Ibrahim Shehu
3. Sanusi Umar Karakkai
The committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of planning, coordinating, and executing a successful fundraising event scheduled for 2nd November, 2024.
The statement said Governor Lawal appealed to all well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, and stakeholders to support this noble cause, bearing in mind that every contribution, no matter how small, will contribute towards building a safer Zamfara State and stemming the tide of insecurity that threatens relative peace and prosperity in the state and indeed, the northwest geo-political zone.
