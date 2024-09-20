The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has reiterated his administration’s commitment to become a leading player in the Halal meat exportation as Nigeria has been tipped to become number one hub of opportunities in the global halal economy.

The governor spoke at the launching of livestock distribution to women across the state under the Nigeria Community Action Resilient and Economic Stimulus NG -CARES, results area II (FADAMA CARES), held at Shuwarin, Kiyawa local government area of the state.

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday during the Halal Economy Stakeholders Engagement Programme held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the nation’s economic and demographic size puts it in an advantageous position to map out a vibrant investment sector for the global halal economy projected to reach a market value of $7.7 trillion by 2025.

Mr Namadi, represented by the state’s project coordinator of FADAMA CARES, Aliyu Inuwa, said the programme aims to increase food security and safe functioning of the food supply chain especially for poor households. He disclosed that it has empowered women with over 25,300 livestock, including goats and sheep, adding that these were distributed to 6,650 rural women as grant across the state.

“Out of the number of the beneficiaries, 5,350 women were given three she goats and one he goat; 1,300 women were given two sheep and one ram; also, animal feeds and transportation fare were given to each of the beneficiaries” Mr Aliyu said.

He explained that the Jigawa state government embarked on this initiative to harness the state’s vast livestock resources and cater to the increasing global demand for Halal-certified meat.

He said the aim is not only boosting the state’s economy but also positioning Jigawa as a key exporter of high-quality, ethically sourced Halal meat products as the state is blessed with a rich agricultural base and a thriving livestock sector.

“The state government intends to leverage this potential to make Jigawa a household name in Halal meat production and exportation.

“The state government has already employed 300 mobile veterinary doctors who were given motorcycles and animal healthcare kits to address the gap in access to animal healthcare services, which has hindered the development of the livestock sector in the state”, the official said.

He said the initiative also aligns with the federal government’s efforts to diversify Nigeria’s economy, moving away from oil dependency and promoting agriculture as a key revenue source.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, provided key statistics, saying, “Nigeria’s domestic spending on Halal products and services reached approximately 107 billion dollars in 2022.

“This sector is projected to grow at a rate of 10.7 per cent, reaching 180 billion dollars by 2027. This positions Nigeria as the 8th largest domestic halal economy globally and the second largest in Africa,” he added.

Halal economy is the global market of products and services that conform to Islamic law. It ensures that such products meet specific ethical and religious standards

