The Jigawa State Government has approved contract for the procurement of 300 tractors and other agricultural equipments worth over N26.2 billion

The contract was approved by the State Executive Council during its meeting presided over by Governor Umar Namadi on Thursday, 19th September, 2024.

The approval was communicated to reporters through a statement co-signed by Nura Ibrahim Kazaure, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change and his counterpart at Land, Housing, Urban and Regional Planning, Muhammad Alhassan.

“The award of contract to the tune of N26,274,553,600.00 for the purchase of 300 tractors, 300 disc plough, 300 disc harrow, 300 disc ridgers, 300 tipping trailers, 150 multi-purpose planter, 150 rice seeder, 40 combined harvester and 80 boom sprayer.

“Similarly, N263,160,000 is earmarked for training of 30 master technicians for three months in China. Sixty centres would be established, with two centres in each of the 30 state constituency bringing it to 60 centres that would be manned by the 30 master technicians (one technician/2 centres),” the officials said in the statement.

The statement added that the project would employ 2700 youth initially and would be increasing as the project advances.

Also, the council approved the release of N8,194,918,000.00 for payment of a 30 per cent equipment deposit and training of 30 master technicians.

Meanwhile, the council has also approved the award of a contract in the sum of N2,559,384,928.49 to 63 lots for construction, renovation, procurement and sanitation in the state basic schools across the 27 LGAs in the state.

Another contract awarded at the Thursday meeting was that of 26 lots for the renovation of primary and junior secondary schools damaged by wind in all the 27 LGAs across the state at the cost of N1,053,728,600.16

Also, the Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the establishment of the ICAN Student special project centre in Dutse as a product of collaboration between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Jigawa State Government.

