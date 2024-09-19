Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Borno State following the recent devastating floods that ravaged the state capital, Maiduguri and its environs.

On Thursday, Mr Lawal sent a delegation led by Abubakar Nakwada, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government to Maiduguri to convey his sympathy with the government and people of Borno State.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the purpose of the visit was to sympathize with the government of Borno and the good people of the state over the recent heart-touching flood disaster.

While delivering Governor Lawal’s goodwill message at the Borno State Government House, Mr Nakwada announced the Zamfara State Government’s donation of N100 million as a gesture of solidarity and support.

He said: “On behalf of the people and Government of Zamfara State, I write to express our deepest sympathy for the recent devastating flood resulting from the overflow of water from the Alau Dam in Maiduguri. We are profoundly saddened by reports that over one million people have been displaced by this catastrophic event.

“The magnitude of this disaster is truly heart-wrenching. The thoughts and prayers of the people of Zamfara State—who have faced similar catastrophes, though on a much smaller scale in recent times—are with our brothers and sisters in the affected families and communities as they navigate these challenging times. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannah to those who lost their lives and to abundantly compensate those who lost their property and means of livelihood.

“As a gesture of solidarity and support, the Government of Zamfara State is donating the sum of N100,000,000 (one hundred million naira) to aid in the relief efforts and assist the affected communities in Maiduguri.

“May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala continue to bring succor to the victims and grant them strength and resilience in rebuilding their lives.”

