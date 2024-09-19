Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering farmers and strengthening partnerships aimed at driving agricultural development in the state.

The governor made this declaration when he received the leadership of the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the Government House in Dutse.

During the meeting, Mr Namadi emphasised the vital role agriculture plays in Jigawa’s economy, noting that 85% of the state’s population is directly involved in farming.

“As a government, we have no option but to promote agriculture,” he said, further stressing his administration’s comprehensive agricultural policy, which aligns with the administration’s 12-point agenda for growth and development.

“We believe agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and we have a comparative advantage in this sector. With strong partnerships like the one we have with FMAN, we will continue to empower our farmers and elevate Jigawa’s agricultural sector to new heights.”

The governor highlighted several key initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity in the state, including a partnership with FMAN to support wheat farming.

He announced that Jigawa State is on track to bring over 120,000 hectares of land into cultivation this year, which is a significant increase compared to previous years.

“Through partnerships and mechanization, we are expanding our reach and ensuring that farming becomes not only a viable livelihood but a profitable business for our people.”

Governor Namadi lauded FMAN’s efforts and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in the state.

He stressed, “Our goal is to ensure that farming becomes a sustainable and profitable venture for every farmer in Jigawa. We are fully committed to working with FMAN and other stakeholders to achieve this vision.”

The governor also highlighted recent discussions with the African Development Bank and other international partners aimed at securing additional funding and resources to expand agricultural projects in the state.

“We are on a path to creating a robust, self-reliant agricultural sector that will provide jobs, increase food security, and boost the economy of Jigawa State.”

In his remarks earlier, the President of FMAN, Shehu Olalekan, expressed appreciation to the governor for his continuous support and the long-standing partnership with Jigawa State. He noted that Jigawa accounts for 65% of FMAN’s beneficiaries in their outgrower programme, which has empowered over 10,000 farmers across Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, under your leadership, Jigawa has become a beacon of agricultural excellence in Nigeria. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to expanding our collaboration for the benefit of our farmers and communities,” Mr Olalekan said.

He added that FMAN has also been instrumental in seed production and multiplication efforts, providing quality seeds that cover over 10,000 hectares of farmland. The association’s initiatives, such as demonstration farms and grassroots collection points, have helped train and uplift thousands of farmers in Jigawa.

The FMAN president assured Mr Namadi that the partnership will continue to grow, with plans for new interventions and investments in agricultural technology and mechanization.

