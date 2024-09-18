Aptech, a renowned pioneer in education and training offers career guidance, I.T. industry trends, insights, and industry expert-led seminars and webinars, plus 50% scholarship on Middlesex University final year admission. Over 5000 students participated with 76 students awarded 50% scholarship worth 621 million naira jointly by MDX and Aptech.

Aptech has successfully concluded its much-anticipated 16th edition of Aptech Career Quest in a spectacular way. This year’s event delivered beyond expectations, offering exciting opportunities and valuable insights to aspiring students, parents, and professionals across Nigeria. Last year, scholarships worth 362.7 million naira was offered to students. In an unprecedented show of commitment to empowering the youth of Nigeria, the 16th edition of Aptech Career Quest awarded 76 students with 50% scholarships valued at an impressive 621 million naira. These scholarships will alleviate financial burdens and help ambitious students pursue quality education.

Aptech Career Quest – the biggest career fest in Nigeria in association with Middlesex University, London and Dubai attracted an even bigger audience this year via online webinars and on-ground seminars.

The event, held in association with Middlesex University, London and Dubai, featured a dynamic blend of Career Guidance, I.T. Industry Insights, Seminars, and Webinars by esteemed industry experts. These sessions provided invaluable insights into the latest trends, emerging technologies, and career prospects in the field of Information Technology.

The 16thedition of Aptech Career Quest was a two-fold engagement, with on-ground seminars conducted across major cities in Nigeria including Abeokuta, Lagos, Abuja and Calabar from 6th to 15th August. Industry experts from Middlesex University, London and Dubai, together with Aptech interacted directly with participants, offering personalised guidance and sharing their wealth of knowledge.

Following the on-ground seminars, a virtual webinar with over 510 participants was conducted on 26th and 27th August. These webinars ensured participants could benefit from the event regardless of their location, providing widespread access to valuable insights and opportunities.

Aptech has a strong presence in Nigeria with centres in all major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Uyo, Awka, Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Kano, Kaduna, Ibadan, Asaba, Abeokota, Ota, Benin City, Osogbo and Onitsha.

Middlesex University, London, a prestigious institution, with a century-old legacy of excellence in education, played a crucial role in the event, offering students opportunities to pursue international degrees with the Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) and Aptech Certified Network Specialist (ACNS) programmes. These programmes enable students to study abroad during the final year of their BSc. (Hons) Degree at Middlesex University, London’s campuses, saving significantly on expenses and facilitating an international degree through a Credit Transfer Facility.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Commenting on the successful conclusion of Aptech Career Quest, Nigeria, Mr Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President & Head – International Business, Aptech Limited said, “The 16th edition of Aptech Career Quest was designed to provide a comprehensive platform for empowering students in Nigeria with essential knowledge and opportunities. We are thrilled with the event’s success and the impact it has had. Congratulations to all the students who participated and benefitted from our sessions and seminars.”

Ms Oluchi Nwambara, from Middlesex University, London, said, “We are proud to partner with Aptech for this remarkable event. Education transforms lives, and our collaboration has given Nigerian students access to world-class education and international opportunities. We are committed to supporting academic excellence and nurturing future leaders, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to empower even more students in Nigeria.”

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), activities in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Nigeria contributed up to 16.66 % to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q4 2023 (https://nairametrics.com/2024/02/23/ict-contributed-16-66-to-nigerias-real-gdp-in-q4-2023/ )

With over three decades of strong experience in the training and skilling, Aptech is a pioneer in the education and training business with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current global presence of over 800 centres, Aptech has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media and entertainment, and pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech has 25 years of glorious presence in Nigeria with over 37 centres across major cities and many more.

For more details, reach out to us at info@aglsm.com or DM us on Facebook&InstagramPage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

