We are aware of recent media reports alleging that Insight Publicis, acting on behalf of our client, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), delayed or failed to make payments to actors involved in a television commercial. While we recognise the concerns raised, we believe there may be a misunderstanding of our standard procedures.

At Insight Publicis, we pride ourselves on our strong, transparent relationships with Nigeria’s creative professionals. We understand the importance of timely payments and take these matters seriously. Over the past 44 years, we have worked with more than 20,000 actors and actresses, following a structured production process, which includes pre-production, production, and post-production phases. Payments are made upon the completion of the post-production phase, after final approval of the commercial.

We wish to confirm that all actors involved have been paid, and the matter has been fully resolved.

Furthermore, it is important to clarify that First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has fulfilled all its contractual obligations and has always been a steadfast supporter of Nigeria’s creative industry. The bank has consistently acted in good faith, providing numerous opportunities for Nigerian talents to shine in their campaigns.

While we regret the delays that occurred, we are committed to continuous improvement and ensuring that such concerns are addressed promptly in future projects.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dolapo Ogunbambo

Chief Operating Officer/General Manager

info@insightpublicis.com

About First City Monument Bank (FCMB)

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is one of Nigeria’s premier financial institutions, recognized for its commitment to ethical practices, innovation, and customer service.

