Be alert and stay clear of fraud: VFS Global shares important advisory to Nigerian nationals on visa appointments

• Appointments are free and available on our websitewww.vfsglobal.com

• Applicants must be careful of agents and intermediaries who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment

The surge in travel activity that began in 2022 has continued into 2024, with travel data showing promising trends. Outbound travel has rebounded last year to pre-pandemic levels, with tourism, family visits, and educational and business trips being the common reasons for outbound travel from Nigeria.

Visa volumes for applications processed via VFS Global in Nigeria are already at 60% of the 2023 numbers after nearly doubling in 2023 over the previous year. Canada, followed by China, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, as the top outbound travel destinations.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) report in collaboration with VFS Global, the African Travel & Tourism sector could potentially add US$168BN to the African economy and create over 18 million new jobs. This growth depends on policies such as improving air infrastructure, visa facilitation, and tourism marketing.

With the surge in travel demand from the country, visa applications submitted for various countries are at volumes higher than ever before. With this increased demand for visa application appointments, scammers pose as employees or associates of the organisation; or agents and intermediaries who promise an early appointment at an additional cost to embezzle jobseekers and innocent visa applicants alike.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Alok Singhal, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said, “It is important for applicants to bear in mind that appointment slots are offered online based on the volume of demand or forecast and in conjunction with the Consulate’s internal capacity planning. Once scheduled, they are recommended to be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing your slot. We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment. With the presence of location pins and information on popular social media and search platforms, many such fraudsters create a fake presence using company credentials like logos, official name etc. and include their contact details in the details provided on these pages that deceive genuine travellers who mistake these details as the official presence of the company.”

As part of the measures to curb such incidents, VFS Global has implemented the following measures:

• Only applicants with a valid appointment will be permitted entry into the Centre premises.

• Implemented Facial Recognition appointment booking system initially with one embassy process (Portugal application), others will be implemented soon after.

• Visa application form validation system to integrate the form reference number with appointment booking reference (Denmark application)

• OTP code is required to book the appointment to limit the intervention of agents(Canada application)

• Anti-fraud messages across social media platforms, on the appointment letter, call centre voice messages, advertisements/posters, etc.

• We urge applicants to report any such instances by emailing the details to rsocza@vfsglobal.com

Taking into consideration the higher-than-expected waiting time for application processing due to the increased demand for outbound travel, VFS Global has implemented a series of measures like extended hours of operations, appointments and dedicated hours for submission and pick up of passports as well as additional waiting area for applicants requiring services at the Centre. Here are some key factors to remember while planning to apply for your visa this travel season:

VFS Global does not control appointment availability.

Please be advised that VFS Global manages only the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its governments. We do not play any role in the decision-making process of visas. This is the sole prerogative of the respective governments. The availability of visa appointments, mandatory documentation, and the visa application decision, including the processing time, are entirely at the discretion of the respective governments. Once scheduled, we highly recommend the applicants be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing their slot. Visa appointments are free and available only on www.vfsglobal.com on a first come first served basis.

The time taken for visa processing differs with each mission.

We recommend you check the turnaround timelines before applying. Opting for any optional, value-added services (such as Prime Time, Form-filling, or any other service) does not guarantee a quicker or more positive decision by the concerned Embassy/Consulate. On the other hand, premium services like Visa At Your Doorstep have increased over the past three years as more and more applicants seek the ease and convenience these services offer in their travel planning at an additional cost.

Common reasons why applications get rejected

The most common reason visa applications get rejected is due to incorrect or insufficient information submitted while applying for a visa. It is important to check the respective country websites by visiting our website www.vfsglobal.com, under the document checklist section. The optional form-filling service offered at an additional cost for some locations could ensure the correct information is updated.

What is covered in the refund policy

Our Refund Policy applies to any service fees and optional value-added service charges we collect from applicants as part of the visa process. This does not apply to visa and legalisation fees paid for the visa as it’s at the discretion of the respective visa-issuing government. Applicants are eligible for a refund if they have been charged more than once for the same service or if they have paid an excess sum if proof is provided. To apply for a refund, they must complete the Refund Request Form with the supporting documents online within 30 days from appointment cancellation. Refunds will be processed using the same mode of payment.

VFS Global started its operation in Nigeria in the year 2007. Our operational presence has grown over the past decade in the country to now service 16 Governments which include Austria, Canada, People Republic of China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, UAE and Ukraine to name a few, through a strong workforce of 200+ Nigerian nationals who are an integral part of our operations.

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 68 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 294 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

