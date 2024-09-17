The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has announced the appointment of Ojukaye Flag Amachree, as its new Director of Energy Security. This role comes as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable, sustainable, and secure energy supply for all Nigerians. According to a statement by Zakari Mijinyawa, Head, Strategic Communication , ONSA, the new Directorate of Energy Security will focus on policy coordination, infrastructure protection strategies, data management, security coordination, risk advisory, and strategic alliances in the energy sector.

Mr Amachree brings over 20 years of experience in business, politics and engagement with the energy sector, with a proven track record of leadership in both the public and private sectors, particularly in the Niger Delta. In this new role, Mr Amachree will oversee key national energy security initiatives aimed at enhancing energy security, as well as strengthen community participation in safeguarding Nigeria’s energy resources to support short and long term energy sustainability.

As the new Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mr Amachree will work closely with various stakeholders, including government ministries, security agencies, regulators in the energy sector, international partners, and community leaders to implement innovative solutions to Nigeria’s current and future energy challenges.

Mr Amachree holds degrees in Management and is an Alumni of the Lagos Business School.

The appointment underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening energy security and resilience, while addressing supply chain concerns.

The statement said that the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu congratulates Mr Amachree on this appointment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

