In a ground-breaking academic competition, the Mobile Classroom App has announced the winners of its nationwide objective VirtualTest, awarding ₦4 million in support funds to 50 outstanding students. The VirtualTest, held on 30 and 31 August, 2024, saw participation from thousands of students across various Nigerian tertiary institutions, with top performers emerging from four academic categories—Mass Communication, Political Science, Business/Public Administration, and Social Science education.

The top position in each category was awarded ₦150,000, while the second and third runners-up received ₦120,000 and ₦80,000, respectively. Other high-performing students across all categories received ₦50,000 each, emphasising the initiative’s goal to reward academic excellence.

In the Business Administration category, Rufus Olawale of Lagos State University (LASU) clinched the first position, followed by Ikechukwu Franklin, a 400-level Accounting student at Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, while Oshinuga Ayomide from LASU secured the third spot.

For the Mass Communication category, students from the University of Ilorin dominated the results, taking 11 of the top 16 spots, including the top three positions. Ayomide Alabi, a 200-level student, emerged as the highest scorer, followed by Oluwayemisi Dahunsi, a 300-level student, and Ahmad Ogunbayi, also in 200-level. Other winners in this category hailed from the University of Ibadan, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun College of Technology, Igbesa, and Yaba College of Technology.

In the Social Science education category, Adesewa Adesanya, a 200-level Economics and Education student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), emerged as the top scorer. She was followed by Ganiu Adesina and Obasi Udoh in second and third positions, respectively. Notably, a Medicine and Surgery student from Babcock University, who ventured beyond her discipline, was among the top winners in this category.

In the Political Science category, Samuel Okelle, a 400-level student at the Federal University Otuoke, secured the first position. Sulyman Qozeem of Usmanu Danfodiyo University came second, while Abraham Emmanuel from Federal University, Otuoke placed third.

Four exceptional students from Medicine and Public Health demonstrated remarkable versatility by excelling in the VirtualTest despite competing in unrelated categories. Ayotomiwa Abijo, a Medicine student from the University of Ibadan, excelled in Mass Communication, while Oluwatobiloba Aweda from Babcock University shone in Political Science. Chizaram Omeni, a Public Health student from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, also impressed in Political Science, and Samuel Egbuiba from the University of Jos stood out in Social Science. Their achievements highlight their adaptability and commitment to academic excellence.

Founder of the Mobile Classroom App, Akeem Salami, emphasised the importance of rewarding students for their learning efforts, noting that the initiative seeks to enhance academic interest and engagement through a tech-enabled approach. “The Mobile Classroom App was designed to bridge learning gaps and provide a platform for students to be rewarded for academic excellence. It’s a great way to encourage focus and discipline in education,” he said.

The students were required to study lecture materials available on the MyClass platform within the Mobile Classroom App, which formed the basis of the test questions.

Salami added that the Mobile Classroom App allows lecturers to set up personalised class spaces, upload video lecture materials on different topics, and benefit from daily earnings while ensuring the preservation of their intellectual property. It also provides students with repeated access to lecture materials at their own pace. “VirtualTest facilitates learning and earning, guiding students away from distractions towards purposeful academic pursuits,” he added.

Several students expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. Rufus Olawale, the top scorer in Business Administration, shared, “I’m thrilled to have participated in the VirtualTest. The lectures were clear and well-structured, and the competition itself was both inspiring and rewarding.”

Ayomide Alabi, the top winner in Mass Communication, added, “The test pushed me to study harder, and the experience was very enlightening. Being rewarded for learning makes it even more special.”

Oluwayemisi Dahunsi, a runner-up in the Mass Communication category, remarked, “This initiative is a game-changer. The lectures and the test have broadened my perspective, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Adding her voice, Adesewa Adesanya, who emerged top in the Social Science Education category, said, “Participating in the VirtualTest was an amazing experience. It’s challenging yet rewarding, and I believe it’s a great motivator for students to focus on their academics.”

Ayotomiwa Abijo, a Medicine and Surgery student at the University of Ibadan, said he enjoyed studying the Mass Communication materials for the VirtualTest, which made him reconsider his interest in the field, even though he has always had a passion for the entertainment industry.

Dr Olusina Ajidahun, a content creator, commended the VirtualTest initiative, calling it a better way to assess students’ knowledge while encouraging academic growth. He noted that the platform not only tests students but also helps them become better learners. “The app is easy to use and a great tool for education in today’s digital age,” he added.

This innovative initiative by the Mobile Classroom App continues to demonstrate the power of technology in reshaping education, rewarding brilliance, and motivating students nationwide.

