Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has expressed sadness over the recent boat accident in Gummi local government area of the state which claimed lives.

In the early hours of Sunday, a boat carrying more than 40 people capsized after losing control in the Bakin Kasuwa River of Uban Dawaki Ward in Gummi local government area.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal described the Gummi boat mishap as a monumental disaster.

The statement added that the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) has since been directed to promptly begin rescue and recovery operations.

“We woke up to the tragic report of a boat accident in Bakin Kasuwa River in Uban Dawaki ward, Gummi local government area, resulting in the loss of over 40 lives.

“Governor Lawal has directed the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) to take immediate action to assess the extent of the accident and provide urgent assistance following the unfortunate incident.

“The governor also instructed the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters to coordinate all efforts to provide immediate relief support to the victims and their families.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Governor Lawal prayed for the souls of the departed victims, grieved with families, and assured of the state government’s commitment to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

