Governor Dauda Lawal has reassured the Nigerian Army of his government’s commitment to supporting the troops in Zamfara State.

The governor pledged the support when he hosted the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Gwabin Musa, a General of the Nigerian Armed Forces, on Friday at the old council chamber of the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff announced the new code name for the joint task force: ‘Operation Fansan Yamma,’ into which all other operations in the Northwest have been collapsed.

The statement added that ‘Operation Fansan Yamma’ North-West is a code name with a strong message of hope, signifying that the troops are always prepared to crush banditry in the zone.

In his remark, Governor Lawal commended the CDS for showing commitment to tackling insecurity in the country. He stated:

“General, your presence in Zamfara today has significantly transformed the perception of the army. You have greatly boosted our morale, and the people are now filled with hope.

“This visit is something we would never take for granted. My government is fully committed to cooperating with the army and other security agencies in Zamfara State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“With your comment, I am optimistic that peace will return to Zamfara. You went to school here, and you witnessed its peaceful nature in the past. Gusau used to be the second largest commercial centre in the North after Kano State.

“I appreciate your willingness to work with the state’s Community Protection Guards (CPG). Please note that all CPG guards were carefully selected and underwent rigorous profiling by the DSS and other related agencies.

“We are fully supportive of the army’s efforts in the fight against banditry. The guards have been deployed to their local areas, where they are familiar with the terrain. We have complete confidence in the army’s dedication and believe they will continue to intensify their efforts.

“I would like to use this opportunity to express my condolences for the loss of the brave officers who tragically lost their lives along the Gusau to Funtua road. May their souls rest in peace. I want to reassure you that my government stands with you, and we will continue to work closely with the army and other security agencies to put an end to banditry”, Governor Lawal added.

Earlier, Mr Musa, the CDS, had expressed his gratitude to Governor Lawal for his support of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in the state. “We are here to express our appreciation for your commitment to the Armed Forces and security agencies as well as your valuable contributions to Zamfara state.

“I used to boast that I knew Gusau quite well, but honestly, now that I am here, I am confused. It’s remarkable to see how much development has taken place in just one year under your leadership. I want to say thank you for improving the lives of the people. This is the benefit of democracy. We have witnessed a lot of developments and ongoing constructions in the state since you took over.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

