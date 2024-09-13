The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the upcoming local government council election in the state.

The governor performed the flag off ceremony on Thursday at Hadejia township stadium. Immediately after the flag off, the governor rode on an open moving vehicle while receiving accolades from party faithfuls and residents in the town.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel said the Hadejia zone comprises eight local government areas, namely Hadejia, Mallam-Madori, Kaugama, Guri, Auyo, Kafin Hausa, Birniwa and Kirikasamma.

During the event, Governor Namadi urged the people of the state to vote for APC candidates in the approaching October election, stressing that the importance of local government elections in Nigeria’s democracy cannot be overemphasised.

He assured citizens that his administration is committed to a peaceful election and highlighted the developmental progress achieved by APC in the last nine years.

He emphasised that electing APC candidates would guarantee continuity of the s

tate’s social and economic progress under his administration’s 12-point agenda.

Addressing the rally, the Jigawa State APC Chairman, Aminu Sani Gumel encouraged members to actively campaign in all communities, expressing confidence in the party’s popularity. He urged them to sustain the tradition of outreach during the election period.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Governments, Muhammad Maikudi, reiterated the APC’s commitment to the state’s progress, urging voters to support the party’s candidates.

At the event, APC flags were presented to the party’s candidates from the eight local government areas in the Jigawa Northeast senatorial zone.

