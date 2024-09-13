Book Title: Stop the Bullies

Authors: Soye Aguda and Raphael Aguda

Number of Pages: 23

Date of Publication: 2024

Book Reviewer: S. Su’eddie Vershima Agema

Bullying is a major, sensitive, and urgent issue that has affected countless children over time and continues to do so. Various individuals and institutions have made numerous attempts to raise awareness and combat this issue, including inspiring children to stand up for themselves. One key approach has been through writing books for children. Some of these include Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon by Patty Lovell, Olu’s Dream by Lola Shoneyin, and Thuli Nhlapo and the Scary Monster by Diane Namm. Taking on this challenge against the backdrop of migration, another topical issue, is at the heart of the book Stop the Bullies.

Stop the Bullies is a heart-warming and insightful children’s book written by a couple, Soye and Raphael Aguda, with illustrations inspired by their son, Asher. The illustrations are simple and colourful, adding a layer that ensures the story is more accessible to its target audience, which is children aged three and above.

The book centres on Soks, a girl who has recently moved to the United Kingdom with her family and is excited to start school after a long period of searching for ‘the perfect school for her’ (p.2). Her joy is short-lived as she faces significant bullying in her new school. However, she befriends a boy named Asher, who empathises with her and helps ensure that the bullying stops by involving the school authorities.

The story ends with some encouraging Bible verses and an affirmation (p.18, 22, and 23), giving the book a faith-based angle. Through the characters’ journey as seen in the book, short as it is, the narrative encourages empathy, understanding, and the importance of standing up for oneself and others. There is also the subtle message of not taking issues into one’s hands but involving the appropriate authorities to ensure that matters are resolved peacefully.

The migration angle of the book is one of its standout features. It adeptly portrays how the challenges of migration can add layers of vulnerability for children, particularly in new environments where cultural differences and the process of adaptation can make them more susceptible to bullying. The protagonist’s family, having migrated to a new country, must not only navigate the complexities of their new surroundings but also face the social dynamics of a school setting. This perspective allows readers to understand the emotional weight of bullying as it intersects with the migration experience, highlighting the challenges of fitting in and finding one’s identity in a foreign land. This thematic angle places the book in a similar category as prominent works like The Name Jar by Yansook Choi and to a lesser extent, Front Desk by Kelly Yang.

Overall, Stop the Bullies is a deliberate and emotional tale that successfully merges socially relevant themes—bullying, migration, and friendship, among others—with personal storytelling, further enriched by illustrations inspired by a child’s perspective. It’s a poignant reminder that, whether in the context of bullying or migration, compassion and unity are key to overcoming life’s challenges.

• S. Su’eddie Vershima Agema is a multiple award-winning author, scholar, literary promoter and former Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (Benue State Chapter). He blogs at http://sueddie.worpdress.com/ and is @sueddieofficial on Instagram, @sueddieagema across other social media channels.

