The Jigawa State Government has commenced the distribution of relief items and cash assistance to 15,755 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by flood in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Each of the beneficiaries was being given 10kg rice, millet, maize, one carton of spaghetti and N20,000 cash.

Speaking at the flag off of the exercise in Kiyawa LGA on Wednesday, Governor Umar Namadi said the gesture was aimed at reducing the hardship faced by the victims. Mr Namadi assured that the government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, private organisations and other philanthropists, would continue to support the victims.

He also commiserated with the families of the 36 persons who lost their lives as a result of the flood and building collapse, and sympathised with those who lost their houses and farmlands to the disaster.

In his remarks, at the occasion, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Dalladi, said that the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), had been working tirelessly to cater for the victims. Mr Danladi added that the agency had earlier provided rapid response relief items to the victims. He said: “We also provided second relief materials, and today we are giving more relief materials to the victims living at various IDPs camps.

“We have the comprehensive list of the victims, the assessment of the damages which we had jointly conducted in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which we will continue to use to ensure that we support each family and every victim of the flood in the state,” Mr Danladi assured.

In his remarks, SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Haruna Mairiga, said that over 50,000 households were affected by the disaster across the state, while 15,755 of them are currently staying in 12 IDPs camps.

Mr Mairiga added that 1,200 of the IDPs in Buji and 3,200 in Kiyawa LGAs received the items and N2,000 cash. He added that the gesture would be extended to IDPs in the other 10 remaining camps.

