The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Ipalibo Harry Banigo has condemned the recent kidnapping of nurses and patients at a primary healthcare centre in Kaduna State. In a statement on Thursday, the medical doctor who represents Rivers West Senatorial District, expressed her heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims who were abducted during the recent attack on the Primary Healthcare Centre at Kuyallo in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

She commended the local security personnel and vigilante groups in the area for their response and urged them to sustain the efforts until all the abductees are safely rescued and reunited with their families. Full text of the statement by the lawmaker reads:

“It is with great concern and deep sadness that I, Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the healthcare workers and patients who were abducted during the recent attack on the Primary Healthcare Centre at Kuyallo in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The abduction of two nurses and an unknown number of patients by armed bandits on Monday, September 9, 2024, is not only an attack on these innocent individuals but also an attack on the very fabric of our healthcare system. Healthcare workers are the backbone of our efforts to deliver essential services to Nigerians, especially in underserved and vulnerable areas. This violent act is a grave violation of the sanctity of healthcare spaces, and it threatens the safety and security of the people who risk their lives daily to care for others.

“I commend the efforts of local security personnel and vigilante groups in responding to the situation and urge them to continue to provide support to the affected community as we seek the safe and immediate release of those taken hostage.

“The number of attacks on healthcare facilities across the country has reached alarming levels.This recent incident underscores the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to enhance the safety and security of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, especially in conflict-prone areas. We cannot afford to let our nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers live in constant fear while performing their duties. The well-being of patients is also at risk, and no one should feel unsafe while seeking medical care.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, I call on the security agencies to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Our healthcare workers must be assured that their safety is of paramount importance, and any threats to their lives or workplaces will not be tolerated. We must work together to ensure the security of all healthcare institutions, and this requires immediate collaboration between the Ministry of Health, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders.

“Additionally, I call on the government at all levels to take proactive steps to enhance security measures in healthcare facilities across the nation, particularly in regions that are most vulnerable to these kinds of attacks. This includes the deployment of adequate security personnel, installation of surveillance systems, and strengthening local intelligence networks to preempt and prevent future attacks.

“We must come together as a nation to ensure that such acts of terror do not continue to undermine the integrity of our healthcare system. I ask that all Nigerians keep the families of the kidnapped individuals in their thoughts and prayers, and we hope for their safe return.”

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo

Chairman, 10th Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary)

Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

