Waziru Dogo Mohammed, a medical doctor and former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), once humorously pointed out that agriculture in northern Nigeria is stuck in a time warp. He remarked that the younger generation shuns farming, often fleeing to urban areas to avoid the torturous, monotonous routines handed down through generations.

Early Farming Methods

According to him, the farming methods used in the region, having evolved since ancient times, resemble techniques from the era of Adam and Eve with little to no incorporation of scientific research or innovation. ‘Naduƙe,’ they called it then and now. Mr Dogo shared this insight with our group, which consisted mostly of civil servants eager to delve into agriculture. We had embarked on a study tour to his much-talked-about mechanized farm, situated just a short distance away in neighbouring Bauchi State. His words echoed as we then observed the promising yet challenging landscape of modernizing farming in the region. Back in 2012, what was once a distant dream and Mr Dogo’s bold vision is now becoming a reality in Jigawa State, brought to life under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Governor Mallam Umar Namadi in 2023.

Jigawa State, a region with vast agricultural potential, is now undergoing a remarkable transformation, thanks to the visionary leadership of Governor Umar Namadi. Blessed with 1.8 million hectares of fertile, arable land suitable for the cultivation of both food and cash crops, the state is seeing a renaissance in its agricultural sector. Despite these natural endowments, Jigawa was once synonymous with poverty, with many of its citizens traveling to other parts of Nigeria in search of menial jobs. Nearly 90% of Jigawa’s population comprises farmers, yet the state struggled for years under the weight of economic stagnation and underdevelopment. This poverty, akin to a generational curse, appeared to hold Jigawa and other northern states back.

Enter Governor Namadi

Then came Governor Namadi, a man with a clear vision for breaking this “jinx” of poverty through the very industry that employs most of the state’s people: agriculture. Mr Namadi understood that farming had long been viewed as mere subsistence—an endeavor to grow enough food for daily survival. He believed that only by shifting this mindset toward seeing agriculture as a profitable business could Jigawa State’s economy thrive. He consistently stated that agriculture is the only way Jigawa State could grow its economy and improve its social development indicators. And in this regard, he remains true to his words.

For every discerning viewer of the happenings in Jigawa, the state has witnessed a wave of unimaginable agricultural reforms never seen before. A statewide “back to the farm” movement has emerged, encouraging both youth and older generations to take up modern, mechanized farming. This shift has resulted in widespread optimism, as many now see farming as a viable business with opportunities for growth and wealth creation. The government has introduced mechanized farming tools, such as tractors, combine harvesters, and advanced farming techniques.

Improved seed varieties and modern fertilizer methods, once out of reach for peasant farmers, are now accessible and affordable. For the first time in Jigawa’s history, farmers can now buy subsidized fertilizer, increasing crop yields and improving livelihoods. This newfound accessibility led to Jigawa achieving major feats in agriculture. The state was awarded 40,000 out of 100,000 hectares targeted under the Federal Government’s new wheat production scheme, with support from the African Development Bank.

Agricultural Transformation

Jigawa exceeded all expectations, harvesting over 55,000 hectares of wheat that season alone. When it came to rice farming, the achievement was even more remarkable, with the state single-handedly harvesting nearly 200,000 hectares. The state’s agricultural transformation is gaining momentum through initiatives like the Wheat Production Scheme, Rice Millionaire Project, and Special Agro Processing Zones, all part of the governor’s 12-point agenda. As a result, new hectares are continuously being cultivated, with more people embracing farming. Additionally, the Umar Namadi administration is launching a livestock development program and planning to establish farms in various locations across the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In addition to empowering farmers, Governor Namadi’s administration has made sure that government workers also benefit from this agricultural revolution. Recognising the critical role civil servants play in the economy, especially during a period of inflation, the administration launched a workers’ agricultural loan scheme. This initiative allows public employees to supplement their income through farming, boosting both individual livelihoods and the state’s agricultural output. Furthermore, the state employed over 1,500 agricultural extension workers as part of the J-Agro programme, providing them with motorcycles and essential tools to aid farmers in rural areas. These efforts ensure that every farmer, no matter how remote, has access to modern farming techniques and resources. Alongside these achievements, the government unveiled a new agricultural policy to guide the state’s agricultural goals.

Similarly, the government upgraded and equipped the Jigawa Agricultural Research Institute with modern tools and skilled personnel to improve its performance. In its drive to boost agricultural yields, the government is not only focusing on innovation and mechanization but also creating a conducive environment for agro-industrial development. This dual approach ensures that the increase in farm outputs is matched by sufficient processing capacity. To support this vision, the government has revitalized the Maigatari Export Promotion Zone, aimed at enhancing export opportunities for agricultural products. Also, significant progress is being made at the Gagarawa Industrial Park, where several factories are emerging. These factories will play a key role in processing agricultural produce, thereby adding value, creating jobs, and driving economic growth across the state. Governor Namadi’s ambition extends beyond state borders. He has pursued international partnerships with an unrelenting zeal. He has met with officials from the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), and Islamic Development Bank to secure support for his state’s agricultural initiatives.

Ethiopia Study Tour

His study tour in Ethiopia, known for its remarkable agricultural achievements, provided valuable insights into how Jigawa could mirror such success.At the recent Africa Food Systems Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, Namadi proudly proclaimed Jigawa’s potential to the world:“Jigawa State is committed to achieving food sovereignty and resilience through sustainable and inclusive agricultural development. We are eager to collaborate with partners and investors to unlock the full potential of our agricultural sector and contribute to Africa’s food security. Jigawa State is a land of agricultural promise, and we invite the world to join us in cultivating a prosperous future for our people and the continent.”These efforts highlight the governor’s desire to boost Jigawa’s economy while also playing a role in securing Nigeria’s food security. As Jigawa’s agricultural sector continues to flourish, it becomes increasingly evident that the future of the state lies in the soil—fertile not just for crops but for economic growth and social progress.

Namadi’s Jigawa, a Beacon of Hope

Governor Namadi’s visionary leadership is unlocking this potential, and his commitment to sustainable, modern farming is positioning Jigawa as a model for agricultural transformation in Nigeria and beyond. Under his guidance, the state has become a beacon of hope, showing that with the right leadership, innovation, and commitment, agriculture can lift communities out of poverty and set them on a path toward prosperity. Jigawa, once shackled by the chains of poverty, is now poised to lead the way in agricultural production and innovation. Governor Umar Namadi, the man with the vision to unlock this potential, is charting a course toward a bright and prosperous future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

