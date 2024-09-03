The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Limited for the establishment of Kaduna Smart City Project. The agreement was signed at the company’s corporate headquarters in Beijing, China.

While Mr Sani signed on behalf of the Kaduna State Government, the Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies, Chris Lu, signed on behalf of the company. The ceremony was witnessed by President Bola Tinubu, some ministers and other senior officials of the Nigerian government who WA were part of President Tinubu’s delegation to China.

A statement posted by Governor Sani through his verified Facebook account explained that the Smart City project is geared towards enhancing security, efficiency and transparency in public service, competitiveness, city management, and attracting talents and investments.

Mr Sani stated that the ultimate goal of the project is the establishment of a safer and smarter Kaduna State. Here’s the governor’s announcement of the deal, which attracted several comments on his Facebook page:

Today, I had the honor and privilege of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Kaduna State Government and Huawei Technologies Company, Nigeria Limited at the Huawei Technologies office in Beijing, China. Chris Lu, CEO, Huawei Technologies, Nigeria Limited signed on behalf of the company. The ceremony was witnessed by our dear President, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, my colleague Governors, Ministers and other senior government officials.

“The MOU is for the actualization of the SMART CITY PROJECT in Kaduna State. It is geared towards enhancing security, efficiency and transparency in public service, competitiveness, city management, and attracting talents and investments. The ultimate goal is the establishment of a safer and smarter Kaduna State.

“As the strategic partner of the Kaduna State Government, Huawei will provide comprehensive leading solutions and professional technical support for Kaduna State in the following areas: (i) State-Level Unified Command Center (ii) Enhanced Security (iii) Intelligent Traffic System (iv) E-Government and Office Automation (v) Smart Education (vi) Smart Healthcare (vii) ICT Talent (viii) Renewable Energy, and (ix) Public Transportation

“The Kaduna State Government and Huawei will establish a joint committee to flesh out details of the Implementation Plan, Funding Arrangement, and the Technology to be Deployed. We want to ensure that the project is deliverable, sustainable, and valuable.

“Today’s ceremony demonstrates our solid commitment to the effective and efficient use of digital and telecommunications technologies to improve Kaduna State for the benefit of our citizens and businesses. Our Administration recognizes the strategic place of ICT in driving economic growth and improving the lives of citizens. The Kaduna State Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) has been playing a crucial role in implementing various key ICT services, e-Government solutions, and digital economy initiatives.

“In collaboration with partners, the State Government has established the Kaduna Technology City which is being upgraded to a Smart City where residents can live, work and earn. We have established a Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, first of its kind in Nigerian States using the existing ICT HUB for ICT empowerment and ICT business clinics.

“We have ramped up the implementation of our “Bridging the Last Mile Initiative 2024 – 2027.” This initiative aims at increasing and achieving digital inclusion in Kaduna State. We want to ensure that our people effectively utilize digital tools to enhance their businesses and livelihoods. I signed into law a Bill to Make Provisions for the Development of Tech-Enabled Start- Ups in Kaduna State, and Other Related Matters, 2023. The key objective of the Law is to position Kaduna State’s startups ecosystem as the leading digital technology center in Nigeria having excellent innovators with cutting edge skills and exportable capacity.

“We are committed to the speedy implementation of the Kaduna State Smart City Project. We shall honour our obligations. This project holds the key to a more secure and prosperous Kaduna State. We thank Huawei Technologies Company Ltd for agreeing to partner with us.”

The various comments that trailed Governor Sani’s announcement of the deal on Facebook include the following:

Ishaya Tanko Bello, “Good efforts your Excellency.”

Ismaeel Kasim, “The best governor of Kaduna State is doing good for the state over there.”

Engr Sanusi Aminu Yero, “Your Excellency. We are really proud of you. Continue the good work Sir.”

Yusuf Firstclass, “A very good project; please sir, make sure you sign an agriculture project too”.

Yunusa Molash, “The governor by example”.

Malam Mustapha Rigasa, “You are doing well”.

Suleiman G. Umar, “A silent goal achiever”.

Salisu A Usman, “Masha Allah, Success all the way in Sha Allah”.

Haliru Sumaila, “The digital Governor, best of luck now and always.”

Saleh Musa, “This is a big initiative and great achievement for Kaduna State”.

Amos Adams, “Kudos to the workaholic governor of Kaduna state”.

James Ishaku, “Good Job”.

Sustainable Kaduna, “BOOM! The people’s Governor; from all perspectives, you are getting the job done with a tremendous impact… HE Uba Sani is a blessing to the good people of Kaduna State”.

