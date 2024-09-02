Governor Mallam Umar Namadi is leading the Jigawa State delegation to the 2024 Africa Food Systems Summit, beginning on Monday in Kigali, Rwanda. Spokesperson to the governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel said in a statement that Mr Namadi’s participation underscores Jigawa’s commitment to agricultural transformation, food sufficiency and resilience as a model for other states.

This year’s summit is themed “Innovate, Accelerate, and Scale: Delivering Food Systems Transformation in a Digital and Climate Era.” It is scheduled to run from 2 – 6 September and will attract key stakeholders to discuss the future of Africa’s food systems.

Governor Namadi is billed to deliver a keynote address at the summit, presenting Jigawa State’s strategies and gains in achieving food sovereignty and enhancing agricultural resilience.

The Jigawa State delegation will participate in panel discussions to highlight the state’s flagship Rice Millionaire Project and its contribution to Nigeria’s national food security. The discussions will also focus on strategies for enhancing fertilizer availability and accessibility as well as showcasing Jigawa’s innovative solutions to these critical challenges.

The delegation will equally meet with government officials, development partners, and private sector investors to explore collaboration opportunities with a view to attracting investment in Jigawa’s growing agricultural sector.

As the mainstay of Jigawa State’s economy, agriculture is a key component in Governor Namadi’s 12-point agenda for the development of Jigawa State. Central to this agenda are vital initiatives such as the Rice Millionaire Project, the Wheat Project, and the Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZs), all designed to accelerate agricultural transformation.

Speaking about Jigawa’s participation in the summit, Mr Namadi stated: “Jigawa State is committed to achieving food sovereignty and resilience through sustainable and inclusive agricultural development. We are eager to collaborate with partners and investors to unlock the full potential of our agricultural sector and contribute to Africa’s food security. Jigawa State is a land of agricultural promise, and we invite the world to join us in cultivating a prosperous future for our people and the continent.”

The Africa Food Systems Summit is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture and food systems, bringing together stakeholders to take practical action and share experiences to advance Africa’s food systems. This year’s theme emphasises the role of youth, women, innovations, and digital technologies in accelerating the shift towards sustainable, equitable, inclusive, and climate-resilient food systems.

Governor Namadi is accompanied to the summit by a team of professionals, including his Technical Advisers on Agriculture and ICT & Digital Communications, the State Commissioner of Power and Renewable Energy, and the Adviser on Inter-governmental Affairs.

