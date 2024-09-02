Governor Mallam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has extended his hearty congratulations to the Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

A statement by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson to the Jigawa governor said

Mr Namadi noted with admiration the Vice President’s dogged commitment to the development and unity of Nigeria. The governor stressed that Mr Shettima’s exemplary leadership has continued to inspire hope and progress across the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the Vice President, Mr Namadi further described him as a beacon of hope and a steadfast advocate for economic empowerment, job creation, and technological advancement.

He emphasised: “His patriotic zeal and deep love for Nigeria are boundless. In his efforts to ensure the full implementation of the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President, he constantly seeks ways to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians, particularly the youth, who represent the future of our nation. We have witnessed this profound dedication and commitment through the numerous developmental projects initiated in our state, directly benefiting the less privileged,” the governor stated.

Mr Namadi offered prayers for the Vice President’s continued excellent health, wisdom, and strength to further his noble work in the service of the nation.

“May Almighty Allah bless him with many more years of impactful leadership, guiding us all toward a more prosperous and united Nigeria,” he prayed.

