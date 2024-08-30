The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (‘the JV’) has announced the completion of an Education Infrastructure project which saw the comprehensive rehabilitation of 6 schools in Bauchi State. Focusing on communities catering to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the project commenced in 2022 with a goal to improving learning conditions for pupils in disadvantaged communities of the State

Nigeria houses the third-largest population of internally displaced persons (IDPs) inand different forms of crisis have severely impacted many communities in the Northeastern region of the country. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), over 2.18 million IDPs were recorded in Nigeria as of February 2021. Many schools in the region are in dire condition, leaving children without access to quality education – one of the most critical tools for overcoming poverty and instability.

With a project implementation cost of over N900 million naira, the four secondary schools and two primary schools that were rehabilitated through this exercise include Government Day Secondary School, Azare, Bauchi; Government Day Comprehensive Secondary School, Azare, Bauchi; Ahmad Turaki Primary School Nassarawa East, Bauchi; Matsango Senior Secondary School, Azare; Katsalle Primary and Junior Secondary School, Azare and Bakoshi Nursery and Primary School, Azare.

To address issues ranging from significant infrastructural dilapidation to non-functional toilets and lack of learning supplies, the project delivered comprehensive renovations and upgrades, including new roofs, structural repairs, proper classroom furniture, upgrade of school laboratories and the installation of toilets. Additionally, solar powered boreholes were provided to ensure access to clean water, addressing the critical Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene needs in these schools.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Etomi, Executive Director, Corporate Services of FIRST E&P, said: ” For us as a company, Educational Advancement is one of our pillars for social development. We believe that education is the foundation of societal progress, and by revitalising these schools, we have helped in empowering the children with the tools they need to rebuild their lives. However, this initiative goes beyond mere construction; it’s about restoring hope and dignity for the children of Bauchi State. This project aligns perfectly with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 of inclusive and equitable quality education and is a crucial step towards achieving that vision and unlocking the future potential of these communities.”

Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services(NUIMS), added: “As a responsible corporate citizen, NNPC Limited is committed to supporting the development of our communities. This education infrastructure project is a testament of our dedication to providing quality education and essential amenities to those who have been affected by the insurgency. We believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our nation.” He went further to express optimism that the infrastructure will inspire a thirst for knowledge in students and encourage teachers to deliver their best.

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Inuwa Muhammad, Principal, Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Azare said, “As the Principal of the School, I am very delighted to have this renovation during my tenure because this is a great development to the school and the entire community at large. The company has done so much.”

Ibrahim Muhammad, Principal, Government Day Secondary School, Azare commended the JV saying, “Thankfully, the renovation took place at the right time. It will greatly help the school and its standard.”

Following a competitive bid and evaluation of capacity, the project was implemented by local contractors, ensuring that the benefits extend beyond education to include economic empowerment. This approach was taken not only to guarantee high-quality work but also to foster economic growth within the local community through the creation of jobs and development of skills.

FIRST E&P is a leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) company with maximum delivery capacity across the upstream oil and gas value chain, including drilling, well completion, well testing, and production operations.

Established in 2011, FIRST E&P achieved its First Oil production from one of its NNPC Ltd Joint Venture flagship assets – OML 83 in October 2020, amidst the COVID 19 pandemic. Production was ramped up to 40,000 bbl/d by Q1 2021 and in January 2021, the company achieved its first export lift. In April 2024, with OML 85 asset coming onstream, the Joint Venture is now delivering a reliable output of over 57,000 bbl/d.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.first-epdc.com

