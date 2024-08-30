Hot water baths are as old as time and their preparation has evolved through the years with the advancement of science and technology. The discovery of electricity took us away from the traditional art of boiling water in a pot placed on burning charcoal or firewood, even the advanced kerosene or gas stoves.

The emergence of electricity witnessed the birth of new ways to heat water through electric appliances like the electric boiling ring, electric kettle, and electric stovetop also known as hot plates. They were modern and offered a faster way to get hot water in a few minutes with less stress. No sooner than people embraced the use of these appliances did they realize that the disadvantages far outweigh the advantages. People started realizing how unsafe it was to use following shocking cases of skin burns from hot water spills, to electrocution, which could be sometimes fatal, and the worst cases of electrical malfunctioning that resulted in house fires leading to loss of lives and property.

A lot of Lagos residents have terrifying experiences of using the electric boiling ring which was often adapted for various uses like boiling water and cooking light meals. It caused a lot of disasters and even claimed lives in homes due to improper usage. In most cases, people forget to unplug the appliance or switch off the socket in cases of power outage such that by the time power is restored it continues to function, burning and melting anything on its way till it results in a deadly fire. The same sad tales go for the electric stovetop also known as hot plates, they can’t be regulated, so keep functioning as long as there is electricity. There is little to no hazard in the case of electric kettles, the main challenge they have is a spill which could result in skin burns.

Just as change is constant, science and technology continue to evolve proffering solutions. The safest technology in the preparation of hot or warm baths remains the use of water heaters. Water heaters are known to bring peace of mind, delivering functionality, beauty and convenience in homes- thus making hot or warm water bath experiences pleasant.

Unlike electric appliances such as the electric boiling ring, electric kettle and electric stovetop also known as hot plates, Ariston water heaters are much better because of their safety, energy efficiency, fast heating, constant availability of hot water, and timed regulations among other unique characteristics.

There are so many water heater brands in the market but one stands out from the crowd. Ever heard of Ariston? Ariston is a leading global brand in the production of boilers and water heaters providing people all over the world with an extensive range of innovative and energy-conscious products designed to improve and simplify home life.

Owning a brand of Ariston water heaters is bringing Italian state-of-the-art quality into your home and choosing safety from electrical hazards. Also is the guarantee of sustainability with its energy efficiency that will reduce energy costs, especially in present-day Nigeria of pre-paid metres.

Ariston water heaters come in three ranges: Electric Instantaneous Water Heater, Electric Storage Water Heater and Gas Instantaneous Water Heater. So, when next you need water heaters, look no further than the stamp of quality, efficiency and comfort in ARISTON!

