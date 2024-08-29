Bet9ja Foundation proudly announces the release of its 2023/2024 Impact Report, marking an outstanding achievement since its establishment in 2023.As a charitable organisation, Bet9ja Foundation is devoted to addressing critical challenges in Nigeria through its core pillars: Healthcare, Education, Community Infrastructure, Sports Development, and Youth Development.

Committed to enhancing lives and supporting the Nigerian government, Bet9ja Foundation in the last one year has successfully initiated and executed over 132 projects across 29 states in Nigeria.

With investments worth over Five Hundred, Thirty-Four Million Naira (N534,000,000), the Foundation has made incredible progress through various impactful projects, that have equipped the youth with digital and entrepreneurial skills, enhanced athletic skills for international competitions, bridged medical gaps by donating equipment, medical treatment/knowledge, Installation of solar panel streetlights and provision of pipe-borne water in rural areas.

Some of the project names include the Graduate Employability and Enterprise Summit, Love on the Streets, Fitness Festival, Market Outreach, Young Executive Programme, and the Nigerian Para Power Lifter World Cup.

Ada Cuomo, a member of the Board of Trustees for Bet9ja Foundation, expressed her satisfaction with the Foundation’s achievements over the past year, stating, “We are thrilled that in the past year, we have positively impacted millions of lives across numerous communities and contributed significantly to environmental sustainability.

The future is bright, and we’re just getting started transforming lives in Nigeria; our dreams for the coming years are even bigger”.

For more details, please refer to our impact report

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

As Bet9ja Foundation celebrates its first year, it remains dedicated to championing its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives, aimed at significantly enhancing the lives, communities and environment across Nigeria. The Foundation looks forward to a future of continuous impact and growth.

About Bet9ja Foundation

The Bet9ja Foundation is a charitable organisation established by Bet9ja, Nigeria’s leading online bookmaker. Its mission is to address critical challenges in healthcare, education, sports development, community projects, and youth empowerment across Nigeria.

The Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Nigerians through various programmes tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities.

Ada Cuomo

Vice President and Trustee Bet9ja

FoundationInfo@bet9jafoundation.org

OmotolaOronti

Marketing & Communications Manager

Bet9ja FoundationInfo@bet9jafoundation.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

