Dufil Prima Foods, manufacturers of Indomie Instant Noodles continue to impact communities positively, demonstrating that leadership in the business world goes hand in hand with responsibility towards the welfare of society. As Nigeria’s leading noodle brand, Indomie Instant Noodles continues to show commitment to social responsibility by consistently contributing to the well-being of communities around Nigeria. This dedication was recently exemplified on August 23, 2024, when Dufil Prima Foods, the parent company of Indomie Noodles, made a significant donation of medical supplies and equipment to the Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Care Centre in Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos.

The donation is part of the brand’s ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts to support public health facilities countrywide. The initiative aligns with the brand’s long-standing reputation for supporting communities through various programs focused on education, food distribution, and empowerment.

To ensure their contribution would have the maximum impact, Indomie Noodles conducted a thorough needs assessment of the Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Care Centre to identify the most pressing needs of the facility, ensuring that the donated items directly addressed gaps in their existing resources.

Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating,

“We believe that corporate entities like ours have a duty to support government efforts, especially in areas where the government alone might not be able to cover all needs. This donation is part of our commitment to give back to society and make a positive impact on people’s lives.” He added, “Our need assessment process ensured that the medical equipment provided today is exactly what the facility was in dire need of, enhancing its ability to serve the community effectively.”

The medical officer of the Rauf Aregbesola PHCC, Dr Abiola Bolaji, expressed deep appreciation for Indomie Noodles’ generous gesture.

“The timing of this donation couldn’t be better,” Dr Bolaji said. “As we expand our services, these resources will significantly enhance our ability to provide quality care to our patients. We are hopeful that this support will encourage more people to seek medical help and inspire our staff to continue their commendable work.”

In addition to the medical equipment, the Indomie Noodles mobile kitchen was present at the event, providing freshly cooked noodles to patients, hospital staff, and members of the community. Many residents of the community present at this occasion, also received packs of noodles.

Mrs Abiola, extended her gratitude, noting, “We are incredibly grateful to Indomie for this timely support. These donations will help us integrate more comprehensive services, and of course, everyone will enjoy the delicious noodles that Indomie has so kindly provided.”

The ongoing medical CSR donations show Indomie Instant Noodles’ mission to be more than just a food brand but a valuable partner in societal development. With more projects lined up across various states, like Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, and so on, Indomie Noodles is steadfast in its journey to uplift communities and provide support where it is most needed.

