Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has proudly joined the people of the state in celebrating the 33rd anniversary of its creation. The historic occasion stands as a testament to the collective resilience, progress, and unity that have defined Jigawa State since its creation.

On 27 August, 1991, under the leadership of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Jigawa State was carved out of the old Kano State, embarking on a journey of self-determination and development. Over the past 33 years, the state has been blessed with leaders who, whether under military or democratic government, have laid the foundation for the progress and development that it enjoys today.

Congratulating the people of the state, the governor expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the contributions of past and present leaders, traditional rulers, civil servants, and the people. “Each administration has contributed its quota towards putting Jigawa on the map as a dynamic and promising state today,” Governor Namadi stated.

Reflecting on his administration’s goals, Mr Namadi reaffirmed his commitment to the 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa, which focuses on agriculture, education, health, information and communication technology (ICT), infrastructural development, environmental management, youth employment, economic empowerment, and poverty alleviation.

“My administration’s focus is on ensuring that our people get everything they need regardless of their social status,” he emphasised.

Mr Namadi also highlighted the state’s prudent fiscal management of resources, noting that Jigawa remains the least indebted state in Nigeria.

“This is not a mere coincidence but the outcome of our careful management of resources and a clear determination for sustainable growth,” he said, reassuring the people that his administration would maintain this fiscal discipline to ensure that every naira spent positively impacts the lives of Jigawa’s citizens.

The governor acknowledged the challenges posed by recent heavy rainfall, which has led to devastating floods in various parts of the state. “The government is doing everything possible to manage the situation. All available resources have been deployed to provide shelter, food, and health services to those affected by the floods. In this way, nobody shall be left behind during such a time when help is most needed,” Governor Namadi stated.

Looking ahead, Mr Namadi expressed confidence in the state’s future, urging the people of Jigawa to continue their prayers and support. “Our state has great prospects ahead; together, we shall create a Jigawa that we are all proud of,” he declared.

As the state celebrates this milestone, the governor prayed for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in the state.

He prayed, “May Allah continue to bless Jigawa State with peace, progress, and prosperity. Happy 33rd anniversary to all the people of Jigawa State!”

