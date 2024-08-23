The Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) has extended its deadline by six (6) weeks to Friday the 4th of September 2024. The six weeks extension is to help those still struggling to finalize and submit their applications to do so.

The Family Economic Advancement Programme is an empowerment programme formulated to empower the Nigeria families for economic self-sufficiency and social integration.

As an empowerment programme, FEAP seeks to promote viable agro and non-agro-based projects in the local government areas of Nigeria. It aims also to launch initiatives and speed up private sector involvement in economic development.

The programme’s objective, is to harness the resources that exists in the rural areas with a view to establishing viable cottage industries and other projects that will ensure the much-desired economic empowerment of the rural populace.

In a statement announcing the extension, the programme coordinators discussed that over 50,000 applications have been received since the application opened on the 21st of June,2024. The statement added that they are still willing to accommodate more applications from eligible Nigerians aged 18-65 years old as verified by the National Identification Number NIN Verification system stressing that only successfully verified applicants will be selected for the programme.

The statement advised those having challenges verifying your National Identification Number NIN to send their NIN and RRR number to NIN.support@feap.ng.

All selected applicants will be awarded an empowerment FEAP grant of ₦100,000 monthly for a period of one year for all beneficiaries.

Don’t miss out of this life changing opportunity Apply today by visiting https://feap.ng/apply

