Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has reiterated the state government’s firm commitment to revitalizing the educational sector through the power of digital transformation.

Speaking at the launching of Training of Teachers on the JIGAWA COMPETE Initiative in Dutse, Governor Namadi highlighted the progress made since the launch of the initiative, a comprehensive digital transformation programme aimed at enhancing the delivery of educational services in the state.

Launched in January 2024, the JIGAWA COMPETE (Jigawa Comprehensive Mastery, Proficiency, Excellence, and Technological Empowerment) initiative aims to equip teachers and students with the tools and skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.

Governor Namadi emphasised that this programme is a key component of the broader State ICT Strategy, which aims to promote e-governance and position Jigawa State as a leading digital hub in Northern Nigeria.

A statement by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson to the governor of listed key achievements of the JIGAWA COMPETE Initiative to include the following areas:

Development of EMIS Software: The state has successfully developed and deployed a comprehensive Educational Management Information System (EMIS) software. This system houses all baseline data on schools, infrastructure, staff, and students, streamlining educational management across the state.

Teacher Engagement: Over 3,000 secondary school teachers have been enrolled in the initiative and have downloaded the Jigawa EMIS Application, now available on the Google Play Store.

UNICEF Partnership: The initiative has secured significant support from UNICEF, which has provided internet routers and free online access to the EMIS software. UNICEF has committed to supporting internet data services for the programme until 2027.

Training of EMIS Officers: EMIS Officers have been recruited and trained to serve as master trainers in each secondary school, ensuring the effective rollout and sustainability of the initiative.

NIN Enrolment: The government has provided 50 National Identity Management Enrolment devices to register all Senior Secondary School Students into the National Identity Management Database. This effort will support tracking student progress and addressing issues such as learning poverty and school deprivation.

Speaking on the initiative, Governor Namadi expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and reiterated the government’s dedication to leveraging technology to transform education in Jigawa State. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to integrate e-learning into the curriculum and ensure that students have access to cutting-edge digital resources.

“The JIGAWA COMPETE initiative symbolises our vision of a future where every student in Jigawa has equal educational opportunities to master essential skills, achieve proficiency, excel academically, and embrace technology as a tool for sustainable development,” said Mr Namadi.

He also commended the Ministry of Higher Education, the ICT and Digital Economy team, and all collaborating partners for their efforts in revolutionizing the state’s educational system. The governor urged all stakeholders to double their efforts in increasing student enrollment and retention rates in both secondary and tertiary institutions.

He further emphasised the broader implications of the government’s digital transformation agenda, noting that it presents significant empowerment and employment opportunities for the state’s youth. He called on the youth to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the JIGAWA COMPETE initiative and other similar programmes.

Mr Namadi also announced plans to roll out additional ICT training opportunities through the newly established Jigawa State ICT & Digital Economy Agency. He said the state government would take over, renovate, and upgrade 15 ICT centres initially established by NITDA to provide regular ICT training for thousands of youths across the state.

