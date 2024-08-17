Nigeria is a land filled with boundless potential, talent, and brilliant ideas in need of funding to scale up. To bridge this gap and turn dreams into reality, WemaBank, in partnership with the Nigeria Philanthropy Office (NPO), has launched the i-Philanthropy platform—a secure, efficient and reliable platform designed to provide essential funding and channel contributions directly to impactful causes, ensuring every contribution drives significant progress. This innovative collaboration ensures that every contribution makes a meaningful impact, empowering Nigeria’s brightest minds and driving sustainable growth.

i-Philanthropy is a transformative platform that revolutionises the donation process by offering transparency, efficiency, and impactful contributions to empower MSMEs, with donations starting at $2. i-Philanthropy ensures that every donation is channeled directly to positive causes, such as empowering youth, supporting startups, and fueling job creation. This platform targets key sectors like fashion, furniture, sustainable agribusiness, and renewable energy, making it easy for donors to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria’s future leaders and innovators across various key verticals.

Contributions made through iPhilanthropy help turn dreams into reality, support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and create job opportunities—all from a single, easy-to-use platform. By driving high-level catalytic philanthropic support for MSMEs in targeted sectors with high job creation potential, i-Philanthropy plays a crucial role in ensuring a brighter future for Nigeria. With i-Philanthropy, anyone can make a real difference in Nigeria’s future.

Below are the steps to making donations on i-Philanthropy:

1.​Visit i-Philanthropy.org

2.​Choose a sector to donate to.

3.​Click the “donate” button to contribute to the chosen cause.

4.​Decide how often to donate—whether it’s a one-time contribution or a recurring donation.

5.​Fill out the required details to complete the donation process.

6.​Select a payment method.

7.​Once the payment is successful, a confirmation screen will acknowledge the generous contribution.

With each donation on i-Philanthropy, businesses are not just supported; jobs are created, communities are empowered, and a brighter future for Nigeria is built.

Visit i-Philanthropy.org today and take the first step towards making a lasting impact. Your generosity can help build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria for everyone.

iPhilanthropy… Together, a brighter future for Nigeria can be created, one job at a time!

