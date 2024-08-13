Response to Allegations on the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) Scheme

Our attention has been drawn to a publication by Sahara Reporters on August 11, 2024, attributing allegations to Femi Falana SAN, concerning the purported lack of due process and highjack in awarding the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) project to Antaser Nigeria Limited/Antaser Afrique Bvba, in consortium with four other companies.

We (Antaser) categorically refute these allegations and present the following verifiable facts.

As these allegations were attributed to Femi Falana SAN, the respected advocate for social justice, we believe that his statements may have been made in error, likely due to being misinformed regarding pertinent facts in the matter. In light of this, and given the facts we have shared hereunder, we encourage the learned SAN, along with Sahara Reporters, to make use of the Freedom of Information Act to verify the facts from all relevant agencies and ministries involved in the procurement process and share their findings with the public.

We hereby wish to state the facts as follows:

Clarification of TPMS Engagement and Termination: The Transport and Port Management System (TPMS) was engaged by the Nigerian Ports Authority in 2010 for the operation of ICTN. This engagement was initially suspended due to a petition to the then Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Subsequently, the contract was terminated due to TPMS’s non-remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed that Antaser Afrique, as a technical partner to TPMS, promptly remitted all monies due to the government, leading to Antaser Afrique’s complete exoneration, while TPMS was indicted, prosecuted, and convicted.

ICTN Re-introduction Under President Buhari

The re-introduction of ICTN under President Muhammadu Buhari was plagued with irregularities, including several anticipatory approvals to various representative companies. Upon comprehensive legal and professional review, President Buhari was advised to cancel all ongoing procurement processes across multiple Federal Ministries, including Finance, Petroleum, and Transport, and to centralise the process under the Nigerian Shippers Council. The directive was to engage the technology owners directly through a procurement process, in the best interest of Nigeria.

Challenge to Claims of Executive Order

We unequivocally state that no executive order was issued to any company regarding this matter. We challenge anyone to produce documentation, such as a White Paper, that proves otherwise.

Antaser Nigeria’s Legitimate Award

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Shippers Council, invited Antaser Nigeria Limited via direct procurement to implement the ICTN scheme, including crude oil exports, for 15 years on a “No Cure, No Pay” basis, with a 60:40 revenue-sharing ratio favouring the Federal Government. To date, our bid proposal remains the only valid ICTN scheme award, duly approved by all relevant government agencies and the Federal Executive Council.

Proven Expertise and Global Reach

Antaser Afrique Bvba and its Nigerian subsidiary pioneered the Electronic Cargo Tracking Note, offering a global network to monitor real-time trade information from origin to destination. With operations in over 23 countries across Africa and the Middle East, our technical expertise and competence in globally deploying the ICTN scheme are unparalleled. Our track record of excellence and integrity spans several decades.

ICTN as a Critical Security Measure

The ICTN scheme is an international security measure crucial for maritime and national security, trade management, and preventing economic leakages. It effectively streamlines trade data, regulates transactions, and ensures financial benefits for implementing countries.

Alignment with Nigeria’s Needs

We fully agree with Mr. Falana, SAN on the urgency of implementing the ICTN scheme in Nigeria, given its numerous benefits, including:

A: Checking the importation of arms, ammunition, and banned substances,

B: Preventing under-declaration and over-declaration of goods,

C: Addressing under-invoicing and over-invoicing of goods,

D: Curtailing corporate oil theft and other malfeasance in the petroleum industry,

E: Providing real-time statistics for economic planning,

F: Significantly increasing government revenue.

Consortium and Local Content Contribution

The four other companies in the consortium—Velocity Logistics Ltd, Winslow Logistics Ltd, Equal Logistics Ltd, and Sahams Crystal Investment Ltd—were selected solely to provide local content support services. As the scheme progresses, additional local companies will be engaged to offer further support services as needed.

Antaser remains fully committed to delivering ICTN services in line with international best practices and stands ready to commence operations within 24 hours of receiving the required enforcement order and international notification.

Signed

Omieza Zacchaeus

GM, Corporate Communications

