The Jigawa State Government has concluded its first phase of hernia surgery for 810 patients drawn from the 27 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.
The programme which is being implemented by the State Ministry for Local Government Affairs, enlisted another 900 in the second batch to benefit from the surgery intervention.
The commissioner, Ahmad Garba, announced the development on Friday after receiving an award from the state’s chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in Dutse, the state’s capital.
He said that 30 patients from each of the 27 LGAs of the state benefited from the exercise for free.
Mr Garba explained that the exercise, which was a pilot scheme, would be made a quarterly event in order to treat more people, especially the vulnerable.
“Initially, we planned to sponsor 810 hernia patients, but we ended up getting 900 more across the state.
“And this is why we are deciding to make it a quarterly event or every two months so as to reach more poor and vulnerable people for free treatment,” Mr Garba said.
Earlier, the NULGE Chairperson, Abubakar Garba, said the commissioner was given the awarded for good performance in the last one year.
Mr Abubakar added that the gesture was to appreciate the commissioner for his efforts in ensuring prompt and steady payment of salaries, allowances and other benefits supposed to be enjoyed by local government employees.
“That is why we deemed it necessary to reward hard and good work with appreciation like this one and we are thankful and full of joy,” Mr Abubakar said.
