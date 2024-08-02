Following the sudden outbreak of violence that characterised the nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Kaduna, the State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 25 suspected miscreants involved in violent conducts in the state.

The 25 suspects were arrested with exhibits indicating their violent tendencies. The exhibits included scissors, jack knife and even live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition recovered from one Hassan Ibrahim of Rigasa area Kaduna. Similarly, one suspect was arrested dressed in Police camouflage uniform for deception.

The State Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi Ali, in a statement cautioned all parents and guardians to restrain their wards from indulging in disturbance of public peace. He further said the Command would not hesitate to treat all violent tendencies with the seriousness they deserved.

As earlier envisaged, the somewhat peaceful protest was hijacked by hoodlums who took undue advantage of the protest to unleash mayhem on the state.

In one ugly incident, the unruly miscreants attempted to gain access into the Kaduna State Government House before they were resisted by the security personnel stationed at the premises. In the fracas, two police men were injured while the glass of the Police armoured personnel carrier stationed at the entrance of the Government House was broken.

They rampaging protesters went further to attack the office and staff of the Kaduna State traffic law enforcement agency (KASTLEA) and torched the former along with other adjoining state government offices.

Despite the Inspector General of Police’s advice to groups intending to protest, to liaise with the Commissioner of Police of the respective states they wished to protest, in order to fashion out modalities for peaceful protests, the State Police Command said that no individual or group had as at Friday notified the Command of its intention to protest in the state.

In the absence of such a notice, the Police said it would be presumed that there was no group or individual to be held accountable. The Command warned that any attempt to protest violently, the persons or groups involved would be termed miscreants and be treated as such.

