Upon receipt of all necessary approvals from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited are proud to announce their rebrand and name change to emPLELife Assurance Limited and emPLE General Insurance Limited respectively. This transformation follows the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Old Mutual’s equity in both businesses by emPLE Group.

emPLE Group is dedicated to delivering superior financial solutions and fostering long-term growth and value creation across Africa. Central to emPLE’s purpose is empowering people by providing innovative financial solutions that enhance their freedom, security, and prosperity.

Old Mutual has been a prominent player in Nigeria’s financial landscape, offering comprehensive life assurance, general insurance, savings, and investment solutions to over 1.5 million customers across the country. With the acquisition finalized, the companies will now operate under the emPLE brand, reflecting their integration into the emPLE Group’s vision and strategy.

The acquisition of Old Mutual’s insurance businesses in Nigeria and their transformation to emPLE mark a pivotal moment in emPLE’s journey. emPLE is poised to enhance its service offerings and customer engagement, positioning itself as the premier insurer in Africa. This rebranding allows emPLE to consolidate its strengths, expand its capabilities, and build lifelong financial partnerships with its clients.

According to Olalekan Oyinlade, Managing Director of emPLE General Insurance Limited, “The rebranding to emPLEsignifies a new chapter for us. We remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. emPLE, meaning empowering people, reflects our mission to protect and empower individuals and families throughout Africa, ensuring their financial security and prosperity.”

The acting Managing Director of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, Rantimi Ogunleye, added “We are excited about this new phase. The acquisition will significantly bolster our commitment to expanding our market presence and strengthen our ability to achieve remarkable growth and enhance the value we provide to our customers.”

As emPLE embarks on this transformative journey, the company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and customer offerings. With a renewed focus on empowerment and sustainability, emPLE aims to innovate within the insurance sector by introducing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize customer needs and environmental responsibility. This commitment reinforces emPLE’s dedication to delivering unparalleled service and fostering long-term partnerships with its clients across Africa.

emPLE is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing insurance and investment solutions to retail and corporate clients across Africa. At emPLE, the purpose is to empower Africans by providing innovative financial solutions that enhance their freedom, security, and prosperity.

The company believes that true empowerment comes from providing not just access to financial products but also the knowledge and tools necessary for our customers to make informed decisions and achieve financial independence.

For more information about emPLE, visit: www.emple.group

