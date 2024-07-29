In collaboration with the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture, Olam Agri in Nigeria’s Integrated Feed & Protein Business has launched a 2-day Agri-Extension Capacity Building Workshop to empower agricultural extension agents and officers in Kwara State. This vital initiative occurred in Ilorin on July 15 and 16, 2024.

The workshop provided a platform for equipping extension agents with practical knowledge and skills to support farmers effectively which is a significant stride towards the overall development of the agricultural sector in Kwara State. Top-ranking officials from the state government comprising Oloruntoyosi Thomas, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Funke Sokoya, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Afolabi Temple, the Press Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, and other directors provided support at the workshop. Overall, a total of 118 extension officers were trained.

Mr Seyi Adesomi, Vice President of Manufacturing and Technical Services at Olam Agri, stressed the importance of this empowerment, stating, “This workshop equips extension agents with the necessary skills to train farmers on essential practices like sustainable agriculture, post-harvest loss reduction, and farm mechanization.” He noted that the focus on soybean production aligns with Olam Agri’s commitment to supporting the growth of this crucial crop in Nigeria.

Mrs Thomas, the commissioner for agriculture, reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable practices. She stated, “We are committed to supporting our agricultural extension agents, who are critical in empowering our farmers. This workshop provides them with the necessary tools and knowledge to deliver effective extension services, particularly in soybean production.”

In addition to these efforts, Olam Agri is set to commission a new soybean crushing facility in Kwara State in the coming months. This facility will play a crucial role in boosting the local soybean processing capacity, creating jobs, and supporting the agricultural value chain in Kwara State, underscoring Olam Agri’s commitment to advancing agricultural development and economic growth in the region.

Olam Agri is a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 34 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains and oilseeds, freight, integrated feed and protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, sugar, cotton, wood products, rubber and risk management solutions, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with 39.6 million MT in volume traded in 2023.

Focused on transforming food, feed and fibre for a more sustainable future, it aims at creating value for customers, enabling farming communities to prosper sustainably and strive for a food-secure future. Olam Agri Holdings Limited, which holds the Olam Agri business, is a 64.6% owned subsidiary of Olam Group.

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to 22,000 customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers

