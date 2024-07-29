Efforts to address the vexatious issue of gas flaring and the resultant methane emissions in Nigeria are gathering momentum with the holding of National Extractives Dialogue 2024 (NED 2024) in Abuja from Wednesday 24 to Thursday 25 July.

The Dialogue, with the theme “Gas Flare Reduction: A Catalyst for Accelerating Nigeria’s Path to Net-Zero Emissions and Sustainable Development”, was jointly organised by National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Spaces for Change (S4C) and Nigerian Extractive Industries Initiative (NEITI), under the auspices of the United States (US)-based Ford Foundation.

In his opening remarks at the event, the Director-General/Chief-Executive of NOSDRA, Chukwuemeka Woke, said: “Today, we are not simply discussing an environmental issue, but we are confronting fundamental challenge that profoundly impacts our national development and global commitments.”

While bemoaning that persistent practice of gas flaring had marred the breathtaking landscape of Nigeria’s natural resources, apart from the missed prospects for harnessing energy, fostering economic growth, safeguarding public health, preserving the environment and thwarting climatic change, Mr Woke expressed delight that in line with global climate change mitigation efforts and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu administration’s commitment to end flaring, reduce methane emissions and enhance environmental sustainability in the country, the theme of NED2024 underscored the transformative potential of curbing the serious environmental challenge.

He noted the intricate link between environmental management and sustainable development, stressing that NOSDRA was dedicated to ensuring that the exploitation of the nation’s resources did not come at the expense of the environment.

According to the NOSDRA director-general, “The reduction of gas flaring is integral to this mission, aligning with our broader mandate to safeguard the environment from the adverse effects of oil and gas activities.”

In the opinion of Mr Woke, by tackling gas flares head-on, the country could unlock new pathways for energy efficiency, economic diversification and community resilience that would in turn, boost economic growth and job creation in the country in line with Mr. President’s 8-point Agenda.

He expressed gratitude to the co-organisers of NED2024, namely Space 4 Change and NEITI, with the support of Ford Foundation, as well as other participants, for the dedication and commitment to the important cause of gas flare-down, adding that together critical stakeholders could work towards reducing the flaring and creating a sustainable and prosperous future for the country.

In a keynote address at the event, the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, highlighted a number of measures by successive administrations geared towards cutting down gas flares and the precipitate methane emissions in the country, including gas re-injection, utilisation and commercialisation, apart from penalisation of defaulting oil industry operators.

The minister gave a pat on the back to NOSDRA for its pioneering efforts to address the environmental challenge posed by gas flaring through outstanding initiatives, including the innovative and technology-driven National Gas Flare Tracker (NGFT), Quarterly Reporting of Gas Utilisation Efforts and Initiatives towards the Reduction of Carbon Footprints, as well as the upcoming satellite-based Methane Emissions Tracker.

Delivering her welcome address at the annual dialogue, the Executive Director of Spaces for Change (S4C), a non-profit organisation through which Ford Foundation funded the event, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, expressed hope that the outcome of the gathering would set a new standard for environmental stewardship and sustainable development in Nigeria’s extractive industry.

In an address by the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, read on his behalf by Dieter Bassi, Director (Policy Planning and Strategy, PPS) in NEITI, he said the dialogue offered stakeholders a constructive platform to discuss means of propelling gas flare-down, carbon footprint reduction and sustainable development.

During a panel discussion session of NED2024, a cross-section of participants commended the Federal Government for its avowed gas flare-down and methane emissions reduction policies. They advised that government should take a keen look at some of the contending issues in energy transition in Nigeria through gas utilisation, including policy implementation gaps, Joint Venture (JV) initiative with international oil companies (IOCs) that somehow constrain environmental enforcement, pollution control and interest of host communities as drives towards gas flare-down and reduction of methane emissions in the country gather pace.

