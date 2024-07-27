This was made known when a delegation from the Foundation, led by its chairman, Sheikh Abdalla Ibn Nasir Al-Utaibiy, paid a courtesy call to Governor Umar Namadi on Friday at the Government House in Dutse.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Mohammad Gumel, announced the development in a statement to reporters on Friday.

He said Sheikh Al-Utaibiy expressed gratitude for Governor Namadi administration’s efforts to advance Qur’anic education in Jigawa State, emphasising that the Alfurqan Qur’anic Foundation, with its headquarters in Ta’if, Saudi Arabia, has dedicated itself to supporting Qur’anic recitation and memorization for over 50 years.

The visit, according to Sheikh Al-Utaibiy, aimed to establish a collaborative relationship with the Jigawa State government to improve methods of teaching the Qur’an through the employment of modern techniques to facilitate quick comprehension and memorization, emphasizing the Foundation’s expertise in teaching methods that aid the deaf and young children in memorizing the Qur’an.

Governor Namadi expressed his gratitude for the visit and the relationship being established. “I want to express our deep appreciation for this visit and your efforts to support us in enhancing Qur’anic education. Your presence here signifies a crucial step in our shared mission.”

He particularly thanked the Foundation for the kind treatment of Jigawa State’s delegation during their visit to Ta’if last year.

“We are immensely grateful for the kindness and hospitality shown to our delegation during their visit to Ta’if last year. Such generosity strengthens our bonds and paves the way for fruitful cooperation,” he said.

The governor then emphasized the significance of the Holy Qur’an in the lives of Jigawa State’s people. “Given that about 99% of our population is Muslims, teaching and spreading the teachings of the Holy Qur’an is of paramount importance, as it is through this sacred book that our people find guidance and strength.”

Reflecting on his administration’s goals, Governor Namadi spoke about the government’s commitment to prioritizing Qur’anic education, saying, “We made a promise to our people to prioritize the teaching of the Holy Qur’an, and today, we stand firm in our commitment to fulfill that promise.”

“We have a proud tradition of organizing Qur’anic recitation competitions and sponsoring the winners for further studies. This tradition was interrupted for a while, but I am pleased to announce its resumption. We will continue to support our students in their Qur’anic studies.”

Governor Namadi buttressed the important reforms to the Tsangaya system, aiming to integrate both Islamic and Western education, along with crafts and skills training.

“We are implementing reforms to our Tsangaya system, ensuring that it incorporates both Islamic and Western education as well as providing training in crafts and skills to prepare our students for a well-rounded future.”

He mentioned the establishment of three mega-Tsangaya schools, one in each of the three senatorial districts, as part of his administration’s notable achievements.

“We’ve established three mega Tsangaya schools, each designed to graduate students as Qur’anic scholars and entrepreneurs. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to comprehensive education.”

“We are committed to providing accommodation for our students and involving them in self-sustenance farming schemes.” This approach ensures they learn practical skills while pursuing their studies.”

And to ensure the continuity of these programmes, Governor Namadi said his administration has appointed three advisers on Tsangaya education, one from each senatorial district, to oversee and ensure the continuity of the government’s educational reforms.”

Governor Namadi also revealed the plan to create a special agency, the Tsangaya Board, to regulate and upgrade traditional Qur’anic education methods.

“We are establishing the Tsangaya Board, a special agency dedicated to regulating and upgrading our traditional methods of studying the Qur’an. This initiative will transform and modernize our approach to Qur’anic education,” he said.

