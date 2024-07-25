Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has officially launched the construction of a 14.8km dual road project in the Millennium City, Chikun local government area (LGA), marking a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructure development journey. The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place at Danbushiya Junction, signals the commencement of the project, which will connect Danbushiya to other axis in the Millennium City.

In his keynote address, Governor Sani emphasised his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, highlighting its role in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life of citizens. He assured the public that the project will be delivered on time and within budget, demonstrating the government’s dedication to efficient project management.

Thinklab Group, a renowned conglomerate with expertise in housing development, finance solutions, and infrastructure, has been appointed as the contractor for the project. With a proven track record in building construction, industrial facilities, civil structures, roads, and infrastructure, Thinklab Group is well-equipped to handle the project’s demands, ensuring high-quality delivery.

The event was well-attended by dignitaries, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), cabinet members, traditional rulers, community stakeholders among others.

Chief Executive Officer of Thinklab Group, Sa’id Kori said “With a proven track record in building construction, industrial facilities, civil structures, roads, and infrastructure, Thinklab Group is well-equipped to handle the project’s demands and will ensure high-quality delivery.”

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director, Babagana Mohammed appreciated the governor for trusting them to deliver the developmental project.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

