Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi on Wednesday announced the creation of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy and appointed Siraja Musa as its pioneer commissioner.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Mohammad Gumel, said the ceremony, which took place in the Council Chambers of the Government House, marked a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to sustainable energy and infrastructural development.

“Today we are making history; we have just sworn in Dr Siraja Musa as a member of the State Executive Council. Dr Musa is not new to this government; he has been my technical adviser on power and renewable energy for the past year,” Governor Namadi stated during the ceremony.

He spoke further, “Why did I say we are making history? For the first time in the history of Jigawa State, we are creating the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy. Fortunately or unfortunately for Dr. Musa, he will be the pioneer commissioner for this ministry.”

Mr Namadi acknowledged the challenges ahead, emphasising the complexity of establishing a new ministry. “Setting up a ministry is not an easy task, even though I have no doubt in your capability and capacity. But I am sure you will need to consult more with your fellow commissioners because this is a different ball game, so you are going to play an entirely different role from your former role,” he remarked.

The governor also announced the creation of a new regulatory body, under the supervision of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, to regulate the distribution and transmission of electricity within the state.

“There will be a new regulatory agency established to oversee the distribution and transmission of electricity in Jigawa State, which is going to be one of the biggest agencies. I urge the commissioner to work round the clock to ensure the successful takeoff and success of the new ministry,” Mr Namadi said.

In his new role, Mr Musa will oversee the integration of various departments previously under other ministries, notably the ministries of works and environment.

As a commissioner, you will join the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, where you will collaborate closely with your colleagues. For example, you will take over all of the Ministry of Works’ electrical departments, as well as the Rural Electrification Agency, which is one of the Ministry’s major components. They will all come under your control, so you need to discuss them with the Commissioner of Works. In the same vein, the renewable energy department under the Ministry of Environment will now be under the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy,” the governor explained.

Responding, the new commissioner, Mr Musa expressed his gratitude to the governor’s trust and opportunity to serve. He pledged to work diligently to serve the people of Jigawa State.

Mr Musa holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in wireless communication and network engineering. He has been instrumental in advising the governor on power and renewable energy.

The establishment of a Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy aligns with the objectives of Governor Namadi administration’s 12-point agenda, which is in tandem with global trends towards sustainability, economic resilience, and technological innovation. It is expected to effectively address contemporary energy challenges while contributing to global environmental goals and enhancing national socio-economic development.

