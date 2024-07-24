Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu on the signing of the North-west Development Commission (NWDC) Bill into law. He described the action as “a decisive step to pull the North-west back from the brink”.
Governor Sani extended his commendation and well wishes through a statement by his spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu on Wednesday.
“I wish to express my profound gratitude to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for signing the North-west Development Bill into law.
“This is no doubt the most significant piece of news I have received in decades. It clearly demonstrates President Tinubu’s deep concern for the North-west and commitment to addressing its multifaceted developmental and security challenges.
The governor further lauded Mr Tinubu for what he described as “uncommon support to State Governments in the North to effectively tackle their myriad challenges and set the region on the path to sustainable growth and development.”
Mr Sani urged leaders and people of the North-west to see the signing of the North-west Development Commission Bill into law as a call to action.
“We must come together and fashion a Marshall Plan for the development of the North-west. Our plan must be people – driven and all inclusive. The people that will be saddled with the responsibility of running the North-west Development Commission must be men and women of transparent honesty, knowledgeable, creative and innovative. There must be no room for incompetence and lethargy.
The North-west Development Commission was established to address the challenges facing the seven states in the North-west geopolitical zone with the aim of bringing the Federal Government closer to people in the zone.
