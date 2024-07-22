To foster continuous positive community engagement, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has donated an office complex to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations of its National Secretariat.

During the formal presentation of ownership documents to the ACF at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Governor Sani lauded the ACF’s contributions to national growth and unity as the leading political and cultural association of leaders in the North. He particularly commended the Forum’s steadfast commitment to the promotion and protection of the interests of the people of Northern Nigeria.

Mr Sani reiterated that the North and indeed Nigeria needed their contributions at a time of great challenges.

“We are confronted with difficult developmental and security questions. Criminal elements have laid siege to communities in the North and are reversing our progress on multiple fronts. Our development deficits are scary and require urgent attention.

“ACF has a major role to play in building this required consensus for the best approach to tackle the multi-faceted challenges facing Northern Nigeria. ACF must make efforts to refocus the attention of our people. Let us de-emphasize politics and focus on development. Let us gear our efforts towards overcoming the threats with all the energy we can muster.

“We are willing and ready to partner with the Arewa Consultative Forum on initiatives that will advance the interests of the people of the North. We want to help reposition ACF to effectively play its coordinating role.

“I am today handing over to ACF the documents of the Office Complex donated by the Kaduna State Government. “ Governor Sani said.

The Governor added that leadership was critical to holding the North together and mobilising its people to face the future with hope.

“Our people are resilient, resourceful, and hardworking. We must not despair. Let us take our destiny into our own hands. Let us come together to develop and implement our own “Marshall Plan” for the development of the North. Arewa will rise again,” Governor Sani said.

The National President of the ACF, Mamman Mike Osuman, while thanking the governor for the provision and handing over of a befitting structure also praised him and the Kaduna State Government for the proactive and innovative policies of rural development and cohesion in the state.

“For over 20 years, the ACF had engaged with the Kaduna State Government on the acquisition and transfer of this property which serves as our National Headquarters.

“It took the leadership and fairness of Your Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, to bring the process to a most satisfactory conclusion.

“Sir, we can never thank you enough. In addition to all of these we hope, by this visit, to be able to promote a deeper and wider conversation around the current crises of insecurity and poverty ravaging Northern Nigeria,” said Osuman.

