American news and business channel, CNBC, in its World’s Top Fintech Companies 2024 report has listed seven African companies as part of the 250 leading fintechs companies in the world.
The report, which was done in partnership with market research firm Statista, highlighted relevant KPIs for over 2,000 eligible companies between March and May 2024.
Companies were segmented into eight different categories namely: alternate finance, banking solutions, business process solutions, digital assets, financial planning, neobanking, payments and wealth technology.
Among the top 250 top firms, five Nigerian companies made the list.

Kuda made the neobanking category while Palmpay, Flutterwave, and MTN Momo made the payment segment. PiggyVest was listed among the financial planning category.
