Montblanc, the leading global Maison for luxury business lifestyle, celebrates the 100th anniversary of its icon, the Meisterstück writing instrument. The first Meisterstück was introduced in 1924 when Montblanc still went by its first name, Simplo. The story goes that some customers began to request a writing instrument for “Sunday-use” – one that would be special, offering a finer experience not meant for everyday use.

The first Meisterstück writing instrument range was developed by the SimploFüllfedergesellschaft (later Montblanc-Simplo) in 1924. Right from the start, the number “4810” – referring to the height of the Mont Blanc Mountain in metres – has been intrinsically tied to the Meisterstück. The four digits were prominently shown on its packaging, engraved on the cap, and – since 1930 – on the nib.

Another attribute considered characteristic of Montblanc today was introduced with the Meisterstück – the notable use of the gold colour. It was in 1928 that two gold rings were first added to the cap, not simply as a decorative element, but to strengthen the cap and reduce the risk of cracks.

The Meisterstück reflected global trends of reconstruction and innovation. In the late 1940s and 1950s, it adopted a streamlined design, retaining classic features. The 149 model, introduced in 1952, became a future classic, with innovations like the Doué models and ‘Wing nib’ enhancing the collection.

In the early 1970s, Montblanc made a decision that could be seen as a precursor to the Maison’s commitment to luxury: the 1950s’ “cigar-shaped” Meisterstück enjoyed a revival beyond the 149 model.

The more edgy Meisterstück designs phased out, while the range of classic, streamlined models grew. In the 1980s, the Solitaire also had its debut. Since then, it is with great affection for the original design that the Meisterstück’s silhouette has been adapted and re-imagined in a multitude of writing modes, been skeletonized, and even become the canvas for celebrated collaborations.

But despite the many variations, this timeless writing instrument has retained its core design codes and continues inspiring as a symbol of writing culture.

Speaking on the relationship between Polo and Montblanc, the Executive Director of Polo, Jennifer Obayuwana, said “Polo has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Montblanc. For decades, Montblanc has exemplified the pinnacle of craftsmanship and timeless elegance. As they mark 100 years of the iconic Meisterstück, we celebrate a legacy of innovation, artistry, and excellence. Montblanc’s pursuit of distinction resonates with Polo’s values, and we look forward to many more years of shared success and mutual inspiration.”

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first revolutionised the culture of writing in 1906. Ingenuity and imagination continue to be driving forces for the Maison today as it advances its expression of fine craftsmanship across product categories: writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories.

